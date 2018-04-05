news

A disagreement between family members over a building repair has put tenants occupying various apartments in Lagos Island on the path of death .

Scenes captured in a video showed the jointly owned structure on Bamgbose Street looking like it is nearing a collapse.

A part of it has been renovated while the remaining half remained unappealing.

The outcome of a renovating work is now cause for alarm for residents.

A fallout involving property owners who had earlier agreed to partner of the project had ensured a need to mind for one's safety.

Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothing

A Nigerian soldier has been killed by a Mobile Policeman (Mopol) guarding the facility of the Shell Petroleum Development Company.

The event happened on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

According to sources, the killing occurred in Odimodi community located in Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State.

Residents claim that a confrontation which led to a fight between the pair had focused on nothing tangible.

The belligerent men had reportedly fired several shots before the soldier was hit. His killer made a run for it after ensuring the death of his adversary.

“The incident happened on Saturday at noon. The two officers – a mopol and the military officer – were members of a combined security team stationed to guard oil facilities in Odimodi community.

"They had a misunderstanding. After a while, we heard gunshots.

“When people got there, they discovered that the mobile policeman had killed the soldier. The policeman cocked his gun and fired at the soldier and thereafter shot to scare people away from the scene.

“He (policeman) took the soldier’s gun and ran away. As of now, he has not been apprehended. The JTF authorities have removed the corpse of the slain soldier.

"There is tension in the community as we speak. People are afraid that the military may invade the community," a community leader told Punch.

In the community, residents have expressed a willingness to support law enforcement agents in an investigation, despite a denial by army spokesperson, Major Ibrahim Abdullahi.