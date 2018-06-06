news

One Haruna David who was a Deputy Director in the Quality Control Department of the Kogi State Ministry of Education slumped and died in his office today, Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

The Nation reports that the deceased met his untimely death at about 12 pm while on his way to clock-in for mid-day as is required by civil service in the state.

Mr David's death comes barely weeks after he lamented over the difficulties he faces in meeting up with family obligations.

According to a colleague of his, David resorted to begging from neighbours to feed his family.

“Like many of us, he was last paid in February 2018, with half salary. That could not pay the backlog of debt he incurred before the payment of the 50% salary,” the source said.

May his soul rest in peace.

Workers protest as colleague slumps, dies

Following the death of a long-serving staff of United Parcel Service, UPS, other members of staff have begun to protest their work conditions and payments.

The victim identified as Mr Anthony Ojo reportedly slumped and died on Friday, November 11, Daily Post reports.

According to another staff of the company, the late Ojo had given dedicated service for 23 years.

“This is a sad day for those of us who know him. Mr Ojo worked tirelessly. He is a father of 5, including a set of twins. He usually worked till late and resumed early every morning just to clear pending tasks.

“His death while on duty is generating anger from most staff. Honestly, UPS does not really treat its staff well; you can ask others. Management owes us bonuses, no staff bus, despite the stress, while other benefits are delayed.

“Contract staff suffer and dispatch riders suffer most. A non-permanent staff take home N60,000. Riders don’t earn up to N50,000. A whole UPS!”

The source who pleaded anonymity told Daily Post that the deceased suddenly complained that he was unable to move while on duty.

“Those that were still at work rushed to assist him. Within minutes, he slumped and died before getting to the hospital. He resumed from sick leave on Wednesday. I’m sure he couldn’t afford to stay at home longer for fear of losing his job or salary cut,” he said.

While admitting that the deceased may have died of what seems to be natural causes , another source complained that the company did little to cater for its staff.

“I heard our late colleague was hypertensive. Perhaps, he could have managed it well if the remuneration or HMO package for staff was better.

“For instance, earlier in the year, UPS management told us that there was no productivity bonus for 2015, only for them to pay same in October 2016 after evidences showed we made profit.

“This is a multinational company where a staff’s wife was sick and admitted in a hospital. His insurance covered N100,000 but he needed about N100,000 as loan more to clear the bill. The Managing Director, Ralph Ozuode turned it down!"

The UPS Human Resource Manager, Seyi Fasanya, when contacted on the issue by Daily Post, claimed that the company was handling the complaints.

“On the death, I was called last (Friday) night from the office and directed that arrangements be made to take him to the hospital. Unfortunately he didn’t make it.

“On our HMO, the staff complained about the initial company. We then changed to another but it appears the complaints won’t stop."

He added, “We are aware that staff have concerns and usually meet with them. There are issues we disagree on but we hope to rectify”.

May the soul of the deceased rest in peace.