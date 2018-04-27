Church of Satan slams Buhari over "satanic" comment

news

The 'Church of Satan' has said President Muhammadu Buhari is"ignorant" over the statement he made about the recent Benue church killings.

In condemning the attack on St Ignatius Catholic church in Ayar-Mbalom village, Benue State by Fulani herdsmen , Buhari had described the act as 'satanic.'

The herders murdered two Catholic priests and 17 others in the attack which took place on April 24, 2018.

President Buhari's statement apparently offended a religious organization which is based in the United States and dedicated to Satanism.

Satanists defend belief

Reacting on Twitter, the organization said the killings have nothing to do with satanism.

"President Buhari is ignorant. Infighting between two different Abrahamic religions is just that, theists killing theists. It has nothing to do with us or Satanism - a life cherishing atheistic religion. Shame on the media for furthering this superstitious nonsense," @thechurchofsatan tweeted.

The Church of Satan was established at the Black House in San Francisco, California, on Walpurgisnacht, April 30, 1966, by Anton Szandor LaVey, who was the church's High Priest until his death in 1997.

In 2001, Peter Gilmore was appointed to the position of high priest, and the church's headquarters were moved to Hell's Kitchen, Manhattan, New York City.

The church does not believe in the Devil, nor a Christian or Islamic notion of Satan but views Satan as a positive archetype who represents pride, individualism, and enlightenment, and as a symbol of defiance against the Abrahamic faiths which LaVey criticized for what he saw as the suppression of humanity's natural instincts.