Home > Gist > Metro >

Chrisland school supervisor used his penis on my vagina - little girl

Alarm Don Blow! 'Chrisland School supervisor used his penis on my vagina', 2-yr-old girl naively reveals

While giving a testimony, a social worker confirmed to a court that Chrisland School supervisor sexually abused a two-year-old girl.

  • Published:
Pupils in a Chrisland School classroom. play

Pupils in a Chrisland School classroom.

(Chrisland School)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The diligence of a social worker, Miss. Gloria Chinoyera, has uncovered a possible case of sexual assault involving Chrisland School supervisor, Mr. Adegboyega Adenekan who has been accused of defiling a 2-year-old girl.

Chinoyera offered a testimony at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, recently inaugurated. She alleged that the accused, aged 47, committed the offence in November 2016.

In conjunction with a prosecuting counsel, the social worker presented an incriminating account on how Adenekan's sordid behaviour came to be revealed.

“At 9.15 a.m. on Nov. 24, 2016, the defendant was brought to the police station, the mother of child `X’ was asked to bring her daughter to the station.

“During the interaction with child, she said that Mr Adenekan had used his wee-wee on her wee-wee and his mouth on her wee-wee, she also said that he comes to her classroom to sit and watch the television with her.

“The police made a video recording of our interaction with child `X’. 

“Shortly after our interview, Mr Adenekan was brought by the Investigating Police Officer (IPO) into the room we were in, the IPO did not realise that we were still in the room.

“When she (the IPO) realised we were still in the room, she pulled Mr Adenekan back but Child `X’ had already seen him.

“She got very emotional and started crying that she wanted to see Mr Adenekan that he is her friend, we tried to calm her down but she kept insisting that she wanted to see him.

“We had to take her to the office of the Divisional Police Officer to calm her down. 

“After the interview and based on what Child `X’ had said, we (myself, the Officer in Charge of Human Rights, Child X and her mother) decided to visit the school at VGC, Ajah.

"She was asked to show us her classroom which she did and the first classroom she showed us had no television in it.

“We were made to understand that that was her new classroom as the school had changed her classroom after the allegation against Mr Adenekan.

“When she (the IPO) realised we were still in the room, she pulled Mr Adenekan back but Child `X’ had already seen him.

“She got very emotional and started crying that she wanted to see Mr Adenekan that he is her friend, we tried to calm her down but she kept insisting that she wanted to see him.

“We had to take her to the office of the Divisional Police Officer to calm her down. 

“After the interview and based on what Child `X’ had said, we (myself, the Officer in Charge of Human Rights, Child X and her mother) decided to visit the school at VGC, Ajah.

“She was asked to show us her classroom which she did and the first classroom she showed us had no television in it.

“We were made to understand that that was her new classroom as the school had changed her classroom after the allegation against Mr Adenekan," the social worker told the court while giving her testimony.

ALSO READ: A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premises

She expressed that the victim's mother who reported the incident to the school failed to take an action following the allegation made against the accused.

It was reported that Adenekan was transferred from the institution's Victoria Island, Lagos branch to the mainland annex located in Ikeja.

Following a first hearing, the court judge, Justice Sybil Nwaka adjourned the case to February 8, 2018, for further deliberation.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Painful Death Missing student found dead without vital organsbullet
2 Holy-Holy A hotel in Gombe state forbids sex on its premisesbullet
3 Yahoo Plus Police round up Yahoo Boys engaged in spending blood moneybullet

Related Articles

End Of Luck Lagos police arrest robbers who posed as law enforcement officers with fake guns
Everywhere We Go Nigerian romance scammer arrested in Thailand [Photos]
In Niger Police nab suspect with 88 bundles of fake Dollars
In Ghana The 2016 story of a fake US embassy is not true
In Zimbabwe Pandemonium as indebted nurse was stripped naked on graduation day
Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured in Niger
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man

Metro

Operatives of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad.
Professional Liar Fake lawyer nabbed while representing client in court
A man was paraded by community members based on an allegation of using fetish means to tie a woman's pregnancy.
'Juju' Community banish young man who tied woman's pregnancy in coffin
Sharp Shooter! Hotshot Nigerian groom readies plan to marry 2 wives in 3 days
Wynter Parker was found dead on a porch following a long period in the cold. She had reportedly wandered out of her family home while her father was asleep.
Poor Child Toddler freezes to death while father slept