Chris Brown tries to dupe young lady of MTN recharge card

news

A Twitter user , Morenikeji, has narrated how a fake Chris Brown tried to dupe her when she joined Facebook. Her excitement went to blaze as soon as the imposter requested for MTN recharge card.

The narrator's experience is considered one of the tactics often used by fraudsters who conduct petty scams.

In Morenikeji's case, the con man sought to use her love for a celebrity musician to lure her into parting with something of value.

"I remember When I newly joined Facebook, I added Chris brown and he accepted. I was very happy till he asked me for MTN recharge card," writes Morenikeji while taking a retrospective view on onlinefraud.

She was not alone in her story concerning the troubles that accompanied the emergence of the internet in Nigeria.

Other Twitter users also had some tales to share.

A desire for wealth, the motivation for a bunch of internet fraud is considered the catalyst of a number of money-making rituals which has seen deaths to a number of innocent Nigerians.

Wealth seeker uses sister's son for money rituals

A Yahoo boy has been apprehended for using his nephew for money rituals. The wealth seeker was caught in the act in Ikoyi, Lagos, according to a Facebook user.

In a picture, Tunde Owolabi, also known as 'Money Talks', was captured in handcuffs as he crouched beside the corpse of a little boy reportedly 7 years old.

The image was provided in a post shared by Odueko Olumide John who expressed shock concerning the incident.

ALSO READ: Lady regrets dating Yahoo boy who eats bread and excreta for money rituals

A grave-looking Owolabi had a look of intent as he tilted his neck sideways as if paying attention to a more serious reality.

"What a wicked world. Luck ran out of another Yahoo big boy named Tunde Owolabi ( aka Money Talks) caught using his elder sister's 7-year-old son for money rituals in Ikoyi, Lagos State," writes John.

It is becoming rampant, occurrences that have seen impatient money lovers use their family members for wealth rituals.

In Nigeria, the situation appears to be money overshadowing the dwindling presence of love.