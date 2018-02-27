news

One Pastor Stanley B. Kagbara has allegedly overpowered and seized the guns of robbers who attacked his compound on February 21.

According to a Facebook post shared by The Lord's Chosen Bayelsa State, Kagbara who is the pastor of Okogbe branch of Mbiama Autonomous, Rivers State, performed this amazing feat after declaring himself a chosen and "calling on the God of his pastor's powers."

See the post below:

Kagbara was reportedly overcome with power and overpowered the robbers, taking their guns during their attempt to shoot him.

As if that was not enough, he managed to hand over one of the robbers to Ahoada Divisional Police headquarters, while the others took to their heels.

The area commander also reportedly commended him for his show of bravery , adding that he had never seen such in Ahoada East and West of Rivers State.

Photos of Kagbara holding both weapons were taken at the police station where the arrested robber was detained.