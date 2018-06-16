Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady

Celebrations Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with sexy lady at the beach

The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Social media users have been reacting to some photos posted online by a man believed to be a Choir master of a certain church in which he was having good time with a lady in Bikini whose breast were exposed.

The said choir master named only as Kingsley had reportedly gone to the beach with the lady he described as a friend who was celebrating her birthday.

As part of the fun, Kingsley who reportedly happens to be a son of a pastor in Akwa Ibom state in Nigeria chose to post some of the photos he took with the birthday celebrant.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play

 

READ MORE: Reverend Minister caught watching porn and snorting cocaine

It is not clear if at the time Choirmaster was posting the photos he had forgotten that he is not only a choirmaster, but also a son of a clergyman whose actions would be subjected to critique.

Some social media users have expressed mixed reactions about the propriety or otherwise of the choirmaster’s conduct, after the photos have been widely circulated.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
 

While some condemned Kingsley, others believe he is just a human being like everybody else and has the right to have fun.

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play

 

Choirmaster in trouble for having fun with ‘bootylicious’ lady play
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldierbullet
2 Alert!!! “Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay...bullet
3 3rd Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman thought to have entered lagoon is...bullet

Related Articles

Unbelievable Addicted man watches porn as pastor preaches

Metro

In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
"Britain's biggest player" Daniel Wagster can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals
Smooth Operator "Britain's biggest player" can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals
Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Destroyed By Greed Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded
The Police Again Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded