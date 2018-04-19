Home > Gist > Metro >

Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part

Humanity Is Lost Childless woman inserts sticks in adopted daughter's private part

The police have been accused of refusing action against a woman who allegedly assaulted a teenager.

A picture of Faith Nwanja, showed indelible scars on her face. play

A picture of Faith Nwanja, showed indelible scars on her face.

A 12-year-old girl, Faith Nwanja, has seen her reproductive organ damaged following physical abuse from her childless guardian, Mrs. Nkechi Bartholomew.

The New Telegraph reported that the latter inserted sticks in the teenager's private part as a measure to correct her.

Bartholomew, who is a seamstress in Onitsha, Anambra State, reportedly adopted the little girl when she was 8 years old.

"Say No To Child Abuse"

 

Her abusive nature has prompted an intervention from the Ebonyi State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development.

Godwin Igwe,  the head of the Child Development department of the governmental organisation spoke to journalist on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, according to a New Telegraph report.

“The child has been undergoing medical examination by team of expert gynaecologists, a team of orthopaedic doctors, a team of expert opmologists because of serious harm inflicted on her reproductive system, her hand, her ear, her teeth all over.

Last week, her medical examination was concluded and the hospital management said the report will be released to the police as soon as it is demanded," Igwe mentioned while addressing newsmen.

He alleged in a New Telegraph, the police's refusal to arraign Mrs. Nkechi Bartholomew for her treatment of a young Faith Nwanja.

Father beats children for making him angry

Alex Okafor of the National Health Insurance Scheme, Abuja, has been accused of beating his kids, 3 in number, with an electric wire after they got him angry.

He was apprehended by representatives of The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), who arraigned him under the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act of the year 2015.

A picture circulating online media revealed the body of a child blighted with nasty bruises.

play Father beats children for making him angry (Press)

 

The suspect who is 40 years old pleaded not guilty to charges levelled against him at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Number 28 located in Apo.

This prompted Justice Valentine Ashi to offer him an option of bail in the sum of N500,000. He has been remanded in prison until he is able to make the remittance according to the Kemi Filani Blog.

