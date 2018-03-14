Child rapist Imam says trouser zip opened by itself

news

In Mukono, Uganda, an Imam, Musa Mulo, who damaged the private part of a 2-year-old girl , has revealed that his trouser zipper opened by itself.

He mentioned this while giving a testimony at a High Court.

The accused committed the act in the year 2012, according to a police prosecutor, Ms. Janat Kitimbo, who mentioned that the cleric was able to abuse the toddler following a visit to his residence.

The latter reportedly snatched her into a room, sexually assaulted her before making to release the victim.

"I carried that child, put her on my laps and I just saw my zip opening by itself,” says Mulo who was sentenced to a life in prison by Justice Margaret Mutonyi.

The latter, while giving her ruling described the Imam as a danger to the society, one that should be kept away from children.

Father, young son jointly rape little daughter

In Calabar, Cross River State, a man and his young son have been tied with chains based on an allegation of rape of little daughter.

A Facebook user , Kijiejake Jacob Ochang, made this known in a post.

He explained that the shocking sexual abuse occurred when the girl's mother was away from home. The suspects were apprehended and have been delivered to the police according to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

"A woman and a son join and rape a daughter in the absence of wife," writes Ochang.

Pictures which accompanied the post showed the pair tied by the wrist with chains clipped to truck-sized tyres.

Neighbours who gathered to watch the culprits of the abominable act wore a look of shock - their responses to the distressful event.