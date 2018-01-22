Charm inserted in woman's vagina brings her strange illness

Home > Gist > Metro >

'Juju' Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illness

The suspect reportedly ordered the victim not to disclose her experience, stating that a refusal will bring death.

The suspect, Ade Ikudaisi, reportedly inserted charm in the victim's vagina.

A 23-year-old woman, Busari Rukayat, who is battling with a strange illness has recounted her sad experience with a fetish land-grabber, Ade Ikudaisi, who raped her in Ikorodu.

The suspect who was sexually abused in the second week of January 2018, was returning from a church service before her tormentor also known as ‘Omo Iya Pupa’ forced her into his apartment. He reportedly used charm on her in a three-hour long activity.

It all started when she greeted Ikudaisi who was sitting outside his home as she walked by. An offer of a handshake soon led her to his room where he molested her.

According to Vanguard News, the suspect warned her that she was going to bleed to death if she attempts to share her experience with others.

She was however forced to disclose what had transpired to her parents after she fell sick two days after the incident.

A report was made at the Sagamu Road Police Station, which prompted law enforcement agents to invite him to the police station.

The land-grabber managed to evade policemen who visited his residence under a false pretense that he was trying to change his dress.

ALSO READ: Mentally ill pastor apprehended for raping woman abducted at church vigil

Vanguard News reported that he escaped through the back-door of his house.

“I struggled with him till about 5pm but he overpowered me and raped me after which he threatened that I will bleed to death if I dared to expose him.

"I kept this to myself for days until I was struck with a strange ailment which compelled me to open up to my parents," Rukayat told newsmen.

The police are still on the trail of as ‘Omo Iya Pupa’ who reportedly put charm into the victim's vagina.

