Celebrate the game with Jumia Nigeria

Jumia intends to celebrate every win with every customers in an exclusive world cup store

As if the burning anticipation and excitement surrounding the World Cup 2018 is not incredible enough, Jumia.com Nigeria’s largest online retail store is adding more heat to the fire with massive deals and discounts on over 4,000,000 items.

Jumia intends to celebrate every win with every customers in an exclusive world cup store for everything you need to celebrate and cheer the Super eagles unto victory during the world cup.

Running up to the world cup, from June 4 -10, 2018, every customer who buys a TV from Jumia.com, stands a chance to get 25% cash back when Nigeria qualifies for the second round (Round 16).

Customers will be able to rep green, in the original 2018 Nigerian Fan Jersey, which will be found exclusively in the Jumia world cup store at the last price of N28,000.

All customers shopping on Jumia from the 28th of May till the 10th of June also stand a chance to get an exclusive invitation to Jumia’s VIP Viewing centre in Lagos.

Some of the deals to expect from the Naija Fans essentials store include:

Jumia express offer

What are you waiting for? Click here to join in #CelebratingDGame with Jumia.

