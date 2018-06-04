Celebrate the game with Jumia Nigeria

Jumia intends to celebrate every win with every customers in an exclusive world cup store
As if the burning anticipation and excitement surrounding the World Cup 2018 is not incredible enough, Jumia.com Nigeria’s largest online retail store is adding more heat to the fire with massive deals and discounts on over 4,000,000 items.
Jumia intends to celebrate every win with every customers in an exclusive world cup store for everything you need to celebrate and cheer the Super eagles unto victory during the world cup.
Running up to the world cup, from June 4 -10, 2018, every customer who buys a TV from Jumia.com, stands a chance to get 25% cash back when Nigeria qualifies for the second round (Round 16).
Customers will be able to rep green, in the original 2018 Nigerian Fan Jersey, which will be found exclusively in the Jumia world cup store at the last price of N28,000.
All customers shopping on Jumia from the 28th of May till the 10th of June also stand a chance to get an exclusive invitation to Jumia’s VIP Viewing centre in Lagos.
Some of the deals to expect from the Naija Fans essentials store include:
Synix 55 inch Smart 4K LED TV with a free wall bracket, which was originally priced at N180,000 and is now at the Last Price of N167,900
Polystar 32 inch Smart LED TV, which was originally priced at N53,000 and is now at the Last Price of N49,700
Bruhm 49 inch Smart TV, which was originally priced at N125,000 and is now at the Last Price of N113,000
Beko 48 inch 3D Smart TV with a free wall bracket, which was originally priced at N200,000 and is now at the Last Price of N120,000
Samsung portable wireless speakers with NFC, which was originally priced at N30,000 and is now at the Last Price of N19,500.
Jumia express offer
What are you waiting for? Click here to join in #CelebratingDGame with Jumia.
This is a featured post.