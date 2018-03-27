Home > Gist > Metro >

Brazilian police arrest Catholic priests for embezzling church funds

Holy Fraud Brazilian police arrest catholic priests for looting church offering

The money was allegedly stolen over the course of a three-year period from tithes, donations, fund raising events as well as fees collected for ceremonies.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Catholic Bishop of Formosa, Jose Ribeiro play

Catholic Bishop of Formosa, Jose Ribeiro

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Catholic Bishop of Formosa, Jose Ribeiro, has reportedly been arrested by the police in Brazil for allegedly diverting tithes and offerings from the church offerings.

According to the reports, Ribiero along with other Catholic clergymen, were arrested on Monday, March 26, 2018.

They are reported to have stolen about 2 million reais ($608,000) from the church.

ALSO READ: Gunmen attack Catholic Church, shoot Parish Priest in Lagos

During a raid of the Ribiero's home by police officers, a false wall was discovered containing some £19, 200 wrapped in plastic bags and hidden in a secret storage space.

The money was allegedly stolen over the course of a three-year period from tithes, donations, fund raising events as well as fees collected for ceremonies like baptisms and weddings.

State prosecutors disclosed that the bishop who was appointed to the Formosa diocese in 2014, was arrested on the suspicion of leading a sophisticated scheme that diverted church funds.

An alleged scheme was uncovered with the help of telephone taps, uncovering conversations which revealed how the group laundered the money, including purchasing a cattle ranch, a lottery agency, phones, luxury cars, designer watches and gold chains.

ALSO READ: Catholic priest remanded in prison for allegedly raping 10yr-old girl in Abuja

The reports reveal that large amounts of cash in foreign currencies were also discovered.

The investigation reportedly began in 2017 after members of the congregation reported irregularities and misuse of assets by the Catholic Church.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet
2 You Are Too Dry Angry man kills sex doll, dumps the body in a bushbullet
3 Dangote Man regrets missing chance to marry daughter of Africa's...bullet

Related Articles

Smooth Operator Son of late Anglican priest impersonates Bishop Kukah, defrauds Oyedepo, others
Fraud Fetish priest jailed for failing to double money
Double Punishment Church member arrested for stealing 5k from offering box
Trending This Week Shameless fathers, jealous lover, Konji Wahala... Top viral stories on Pulse this week
So Sad Art thief found dead in London Canal

Metro

The Deceased Doris Chinaza Edeh
Strange Things Final year student reportedly dies in her sleep
The kidney donation scam victim, Esther Theophilus
Cruel Fate Kidney fraud victim finally returns to Nigeria after four years
N511 million was lost to over-the-counter fraud, N464.5 million to ATM fraud, N320 million to Internet banking fraud, and N243.3 million to POS fraud
Gone Too Soon Nigerian youth killed during police raid over suspicions of Internet fraud
Travelstart Travel agency announces cheaper prices on flights in 6 days, 6 destinations promo