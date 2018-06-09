Cat alleged to be a witch, killed by angry mob

news

According to news reports, a cat alleged to be a witch in disguise has been killed after being discovered in a mechanic workshop in Oke Afa, Lagos State.

Instablog9ja reports that the cat was discovered sleeping in the bonnet of a parked car which was awaiting repairs in the workshop.

ALSO READ: Alleged witch confess to killing village head, making her people sick

The mechanic reportedly raised an alarm after making the discovery, attracting residents in the area.

The cat was eventually killed as residents claimed to have had many sleepless nights over the evil manipulations of the cat.

Mother, daughter accused of witchcraft, burnt to death

A woman and her daughter have been burnt to death in their home following accusations of being witches.

The residents of their village in Kisii County in Kenya, reportedly burnt the two women alive for alleged witchcraft .

Tuko News reports that the two women, aged 95-years-old and 53-years-old respectively, were burnt to death inside their home.

ALSO READ: 2 men burnt to death in Cross River over alleged witchcraft

Photos show the home on fire but none of the culprits who began the fire.

According to the reports, burning suspected witches, especially the aged, to death has quickly become a trend in Kisii county.

'Witch' burning is a common and illegal practice in African countries, especially in East African countries like Tanzania and even Kenya.

May their souls rest in peace.