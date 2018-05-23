Home > Gist > Metro >

Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

In Jos Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

The convict had pleaded guilty to a count charge of receiving stolen vehicle and begged for leniency.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle play

Car dealer bags 6 months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle

(Playbuzz)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An Upper Area Court, sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Wednesday sentenced a 43-year-old car dealer, Obiora Ozani,  to six months imprisonment for receiving stolen vehicle.

The judge, Yahaya Mohammed, however, gave the convict N10,000 option of fine.

The convict had pleaded guilty to a count charge of receiving stolen vehicle and begged for leniency.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Ibrahim Gukwat, told the court that the case was reported on Nov. 21, 2017 at the Jos Area Command Police Station by the complainant, Mgbechi Nkiruka, of University of Jos.

Gukwat told the court that during police investigation, it was discovered that the stolen car was registered in Enugu by the convict, who lives at No. 2, Hassan Lane, Enugu.

‘’The accused is the owner of Ozani Motors, he has being buying stolen vehicles from one Abdullahi Mohammed, who is currently in prison,’’ Gukwat said.

The offence contravened Section 317 of the Penal Code.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 For The Culture Man proudly rocks 'Yahoo boy' shirt at Amala jointbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 Murder Man hides wife's corpse in a bucket after killing herbullet

Related Articles

Willing To Learn Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school
No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard
In Zamfara Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted
James Bond Nigerian killed after jumping from 9th floor to escape police in Joburg
Family Curse Culture of woman killed by bae demands that he marries corpse
Painful Death 8-yr-old boy dies in well while fetching water for mum
In Abuja Nursing mother to spend 4 months in prison for stealing items worth N11,000
Below The Belt Female food seller hits man on his sexual organ

Metro

Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that Linda Ikeji is not pregnant
Linda Ikeji Kemi Olunloyo has facts confirming that blogger is not pregnant [Video]
A boy who is often seen on a road side wants to go to school and has asked for assistance from the Kenyan public.
Willing To Learn Poor kid in Kenya needs help going to school
Onise Ismail reportedly sacked her security guard and driver prior to her death on Monday, May 14, 2018.
No Defence Lady murdered in Abuja home a week after sacking security guard
Gunmen abduct Commissioner’s wife, 6 children
In Zamfara Woman, twin babies reportedly abducted