Home > Gist > Metro >

Three siblings burn to death after being locked in candle-lit room

Tragic End Three siblings roast to death after mother leaves them locked in candle-lit room

The mother of the trio, Ugochi had locked the three kids up in the room where they slept, while a candle was burning.

  • Published:
The deceased siblings play

The deceased siblings

(instagram)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

News reports have revealed the death of three siblings who were killed in a fire that was caused by a candle on December 17, 2017.

According to the reports, the mother of the trio identified as Ugochi, had locked them in her room before stepping out of the house to charge her phone at her uncle's house in Ohia, Abia state.

ALSO READ: Siblings die in kerosene explosion in Akwa Ibom

Instablog9ja reports that the mother-of-three dosed off during the course of her visit only to return to the heartbreaking incident.

The father of the deceased children, Fidelis Ezenwa Amalaha,  identified them as Chidera (7), Destiny, (5) and Precious (3).

According to Tribune, Fidelis and Ugochi have been estranged and the children who lived with their father had only been visiting their mother when the incident occurred.

He said, “My wife took the children on December 17, 2017, around 4.00pm, and by 4.00am on December 19, my father received a call from the president general of Ohia Development Union, telling him my three children had died in a fire outbreak.”

Fidelis added that he had learnt from his investigations that, Ugochi had locked the three kids up in the room where they slept, while a candle was burning.

The candle which was on the edge of a chair later fell on top of a bag which immediately caught fire and quickly engulfed the room.

ALSO READ: 5 children of same parents die in Abuja inferno

He blamed the death of his three kids on Ugochi's carelessness adding that a similar incident had occurred in the past where Ugochi left a candle on top of the television and slept with the children.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki homebullet
2 Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie...bullet
3 Heart Wrenching Groom-to-be killed in ghastly accident 6 days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

Devil Orphans rescued from HIV-positive grandmother who blames them for disease
Food Poisoning 5 members of a family die after a meal of Jollof rice in Imo
Deadly Game 7-yr-old boy kills himself with gun in an accidental shooting
Hell Man 35-Yr-Old man kills brother, commits suicide
Tragic End Pastor, wife, 2 children die in fire disaster in Lagos
Evil Brothers 13-yr-old girl narrates how uncles took turns to rape her
Juvenile Delinquency 13-yr-old student elopes with boyfriend in Lagos
Update "My brother died of a broken heart" - Late Kogi director's brother speaks
Domestic Violence Pregnant woman, baby, beaten to death by husband [Graphic Photos]
Enemy Within Woman runs mad after younger sister's deliverance [Graphic Photos]

Metro

Spectranet Telecommunications brand joins the world to honour women
Suicide To Success This man's tale of survival will leave you believing in God
Cans of beer
Blame It On The Alcohol.. Drunk man dies after mistaking insecticide for water
Itel Phone brand rewards fans with gift prizes in the super mum contest