News reports have revealed the death of three siblings who were killed in a fire that was caused by a candle on December 17, 2017.

According to the reports, the mother of the trio identified as Ugochi, had locked them in her room before stepping out of the house to charge her phone at her uncle's house in Ohia, Abia state.

Instablog9ja reports that the mother-of-three dosed off during the course of her visit only to return to the heartbreaking incident .

The father of the deceased children, Fidelis Ezenwa Amalaha, identified them as Chidera (7), Destiny, (5) and Precious (3).

According to Tribune, Fidelis and Ugochi have been estranged and the children who lived with their father had only been visiting their mother when the incident occurred.

He said, “My wife took the children on December 17, 2017, around 4.00pm, and by 4.00am on December 19, my father received a call from the president general of Ohia Development Union, telling him my three children had died in a fire outbreak.”

Fidelis added that he had learnt from his investigations that, Ugochi had locked the three kids up in the room where they slept, while a candle was burning.

The candle which was on the edge of a chair later fell on top of a bag which immediately caught fire and quickly engulfed the room.

He blamed the death of his three kids on Ugochi's carelessness adding that a similar incident had occurred in the past where Ugochi left a candle on top of the television and slept with the children.

May the souls of the deceased rest in peace.