Can Huddah Monroe stay away from sex for 6 months?

Huddah Munroe has decisions to make concerning a six months timeline she has set in a bid to abstain from sex.

  Published:
Huddah Munroe has expressed an intention to abstain from sex for a period of six months, but handsome men on Snapchat appear to be a challenge. play

Huddah Munroe has expressed an intention to abstain from sex for a period of six months, but handsome men on Snapchat appear to be a challenge.

(Twitter)
Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, is battling a decision to give in to her sexual urges having made a decision to stay away from sex for 6 months.

She expressed in a Snapchat post her dilemma when it concerned dealing with temptations from men she has met on the platform.

Munroe, who has managed to abstain for half the period, wonders if she can stay faithful to her decision within the timeline she has set.

“There are some hawt niggas on Snap yo! And I’m on a “NO NIGGA DIET” right now. No sex for 6 months. I’m trying to beat this challenge, I’m on month 3….who with me?," writes the socialite who has declared herself a "boss chic".

play Can Huddah Monroe stay away from sex for 6 months? (Snapchat)

The controversial personality received the attention of Instagram followers after showing off her breast on the image sharing site. An online video posted in January 2018, showed Munroe, a former Big Brother Africa contestant, in a bathroom robe.

Her interest for spontaneity bears a similar reflection to Nigerian Barbie, Bobrisky, who inspires humour for his thought-provoking display.

Bobrisky touches man's private part in restroom

A video of Bobrisky touching the private part of a man has emerged.

The pair were heard in a conversation which saw the Nigerian Barbie express an interest in grabbing the company by the penis.

A dolled-up Bobrisky was asked about his visit to a male toilet but came a cheeky response worthy of laughter. The question is perhaps a reflection of how he is perceived in public - a "Shemale".

Bobrisky is flipping his Snapchat antics into money play

Bobrisky is flipping his Snapchat antics into money

(Instagram/Bobrisky22 )

 

This was observed in an Instagram post by Naija Exclusive on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

"Whats going on here, What is this shemale doing in a male toilet?," the social media post which also included the short footage reads.

"Bobrisky is here. Bobrisky what are you doing in a male toilet?," asks a man.

"I want to see your d**k," answers a Nigerian Barbie who went into more action in furtherance of his interest.

The video had to failed to capture him in full length as he presumably made to touch the happy company on his penis.

Bobrisky recently gained the attention of fans following his criticism of Cee-c, one of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality television show.

But the comments that trailed his bust-up was centered on his spoken English as opposed to the message he intended to pass.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

