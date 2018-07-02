Businessman faces N8m visa fraud charge

news

A 30-year-old businessman, Evans Ukanna, was on Monday brought before an Igbosere Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, for allegedly obtaining N8 million under the guise of securing a Canadian visa.

Ukanna, whose residential address was not given, is standing trial on a four-count charge bordering on conspiracy, fraud, forgery and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Daniel Apochi, told the court that the accused committed the offences in October and November, 2017 in Lagos.

Apochi said that the accused obtained N8 million from the complainant, Mr Innocent Egbo, under the pretext of securing a Canadian Visa and a travelling ticket for him.

He said the accused told the complainant that he had connections at the Canadian Embassy to help him secure the visa.

“When the accused could not secure the said visa, he forged a Canadian Visa and gave the complainant as genuine to his prejudice,” Apochi said.

The offences contravened Sections 285, 312, 363 and 409 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2011.

Counsel to the accused, Mr E. E. Eze, urged the court to grant bail to the accused.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Oshin, granted the accused N500, 000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Oshin said that the sureties should be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government and have their addresses verified.

The case was adjourned until Aug. 7 for mention.