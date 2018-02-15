Bus conductor, 25, faces break-in, attempted stealing charge

news

A 25-year-old bus conductor, Tajudeen Oyekan, who allegedly broke into a house to steal, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Oyekan, who resides in Abattoir Agege, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of intent to commit felony, breach of peace and conspiracy brought against him.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, the accused committed the offences with one person still at large on Jan.1 at No. 56, Aina Aladi St., Ilapo Estate, Alagbado, a Lagos Suburb .

Eruada said the accused broke the window of the house of the complainant, Mr Christan Clement, with a hammer to gain entry to steal his property.

“Luck ran against him as he was caught and beaten by the people in the compound who handed him over to the police.’’

The offences contravened Section 168, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed seven years, if found guilty, according to Section 311. Section also prescribes two years for conspiracy.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 28.