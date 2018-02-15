Home > Gist > Metro >

Bus conductor, 25, faces break-in, attempted stealing charge

In Lagos Bus conductor, 25, faces break-in, attempted stealing charges

Oyekan, who resides in Abattoir Agege, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of intent to commit felony, breach of peace and conspiracy brought against him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
A female motorist has reportedly killed 5 staff of the federal judiciary in Abuja play

A female motorist has reportedly killed 5 staff of the federal judiciary in Abuja

(sugar daily)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 25-year-old bus conductor, Tajudeen Oyekan, who allegedly broke into a house to steal, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

Oyekan, who resides in Abattoir Agege, Lagos, pleaded not guilty to a three-count charge of intent to commit felony, breach of peace and conspiracy brought against him.

According to the Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, the accused committed the offences with one person still at large on Jan.1 at No. 56, Aina Aladi St., Ilapo Estate, Alagbado, a Lagos Suburb .

Eruada said the accused broke the window of the house of the complainant, Mr Christan Clement, with a hammer to gain entry to steal his property.

“Luck ran against him as he was caught and beaten by the people in the compound who handed him over to the police.’’

The offences contravened Section 168, 311 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the accused may be jailed seven years, if found guilty, according to Section 311. Section also prescribes two years for conspiracy.

In her ruling, the Magistrate, Mrs G.O. Anifowoshe, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case until Feb. 28.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Painful Death Woman dies after consuming breast milk concoctionbullet
2 Controversy Veteran pastor says the Bible supports polygamy,...bullet
3 Child Abuse Chrisland reacts to alleged sexual assault of 2-year-old...bullet

Related Articles

End Time Man who reportedly enjoys sex with daughter arrested by police
High Class Robber “I only target oyinbo people", beggar caught stealing admits
LASTMA 4 officers accused of stealing money from traffic offender
SARS Auto parts dealer dies in police custody, family vows to get justice
Product of bad gang Teenage bus conductor remanded in prison
Davido Singer's crew member arrested for assaulting airport officials
Violent Love Man in court for beating girl to a pulp for refusing to go out with him
Desperate Times Unemployed woman allegedly carts away church property
Burna Boy 5 things you need to know about the singer's court appearance

Metro

Sango worshipper.
Sand in Garri Man sends thunder to blog site for nearly ruining marriage proposal
A man made a 23-hour journey from Lagos to Kebbi just to propose to girlfriend.
'Love Nwantinti' Man makes 23 hours perilous journey for the love of his life
Lagos court slams N100, 000 bail on accused over N6,000 toiletries theft
In Lagos Couple get N40,000 bail for allegedly defrauding landlady of N490, 000
Fish and the sellers
Ash Wednesday Meat sellers groan as fish business boom in Enugu