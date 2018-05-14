Bullion van driver in court for driving against traffic in Lagos

news

The Lagos State Task Force on Environment says it has arraigned a 48-year-old bullion van driver before a Mobile Court at Oshodi for driving against the traffic.

Chairman of the task force, SP Olayinka Egbeyemi, said in a statement that Oke Onyeche was arrested by the agency’s enforcement team at Ogunusi Road, Omole bus-stop, Ojodu, Lagos.

He said the empty bullion van belonged to Integrated Cash Management Services (ICMS).

He said that efforts were on to arrest others, including private vehicle owners, committing similar offence.

Egbeyemi said the bullion van driver claimed he drove against traffic in order to get to his destination on time.

He said the accused driver pleaded guilty to the crime and asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

“The accused was charged with ‘Obstruction and One-way’ driving, an offence contrary to Scheduled (1) item 27 of the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

“The Chief Magistrate of the Lagos State Mobile Court, Oshodi, Mr Amos Olajuwon, adjourned the case to May 18, for ‘Facts and Sentence,“he said.

He expressed concern at the rate of traffic offences in the state in spite of the enlightenment campaign by the government, adding that private car owners were worse culprits.

Egbeyemi warned motorists, particularly commercial bus drivers, to desist from driving against traffic and obey traffic signs conspicuously displayed by traffic officers.

He advised motorists around Dopemu, Agege/Pen cinema, Apapa-Oshodi Express Way, Mile 2 and other parts of Lagos to always obey road signs so as to ease off traffic congestion.

“The Commissioner of Police had directed that the Agency should be on the lookout for all unauthorised private vehicles using siren, revolving light and those covering their number plates,“he said.

He said that the commissioner emphasised that these acts were illegitimate.