Home > Gist > Metro >

Bulletproof charm kills man in Katsina

Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man

The police has arrested the native doctor who made a bulletproof charm that aided in the death of the deceased.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Katsina, Nigeria, a man named Aliyu Yahuza, has been reported dead following a bulletproof charm mishap. He died after consuming a mixture prepared to protect him from dying in the event of a gun attack.

A Yoruba native doctor. play

A Yoruba native doctor.

(Buzz Nigeria)
 

Unluckily for him, his dependence on the condiments offered by a native doctor, Usman Saidu, failed him. The latter who assured him of protection as soon as he ingests a substance given to him has been arrested according to Punch News.

Nigeria Police play Bulletproof charm kills man (Punch)

 

A police inspector Sani Ado who confirmed the incident disclosed that the deceased died after receiving to his chest, a bullet discharged from a Dane gun. An attempt to revive him at a hospital failed to materialize according to the police spokesperson.

“Saidu was given a dane gun to test the reliability of the charm, but when he fired a shot at Yahuza’s chest, he fell down and died on the spot. The victim was taken to the General Hospital, Dustinma, where he was confirmed dead by doctors," he said.

Saidu is expected to be held in prison until Thursday, February 22, 2018, when a Magistrate court is able to put him on trial. He was reportedly charged with criminal conspiracy and culpable murder.

Criminals and 'juju'

Exploring 'juju' as a means as a solution to a challenge is a common practice in Nigeria, an African country with an appreciation for fetish dealings.

Being a society that gives special attention to spirituality, many of its citizens have bestowed a strong hope on 'juju' but have found that it can be unreliable.

In their hope to appear formidable, individuals who engage in violent and criminal behaviour have relied on a use of charm in a bid to accomplish their plans.

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended. play

Badoo herbalist, Fatai Adebayo was arrested following a confession given by a cult member earlier apprehended.

(Vanguard News)

 

The Badoo cult reputed for their killing spree in Ikorodu, Lagos, is an example of patronizers of occultic dealings but the police seems to be on the ascendancy in the battle to conquer the group.

ALSO READ: Native doctor who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]

A herbalist, Fatai Adebayo, who reportedly prepares 'juju' for members of the notorious cult group Badoo responsible for the deaths of a number of people in Ikorodu.

Adebayo who is also known as Alese was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Heartless Father Policeman beats son to death for stealing N2000bullet
2 Murderer Man on the run after strangling young wife to death (Graphic...bullet
3 Thank God! Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for...bullet

Related Articles

You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo That married woman you are chasing might have magun
Morning Teaser 'My wife used juju to marry me'
Yahoo Plus 'We make girls run mad, useless after using them for rituals' - Suspects
Juju Man Father of 3 caught burying charms in front of mistress' house [Graphic Photos]
Strange World Panic in Akwa Ibom as Vulture delivers sack letter to Monarch
The Evil Men Do... 5 men allegedly confess to killing kinsman with juju
Bobrisky 'Idris tried to kill me with juju'- Toyin Lawani
Nocturnal Emission Ejaculating from your sleep is not actually 'juju'

Metro

null
Stephen James I’m guilty as charged, drug trafficker tells court
Xenophobia protest
Xenophobia Union confirms attack on Nigerians in S/Africa
Prince Aminu Sanusi.
Emir of Kano Monarch's son resumes duty as a policeman
German doctor faces trial for having sex with patients
In Minna Court remands man over alleged armed robbery