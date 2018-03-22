Home > Gist > Metro >

Buhari's name invokes demonic attitude in Nigerians

Buhari President's name invokes demonic attitude in Nigerians

The reactions of a Twitter user has expressed some of the negative opinions that have met Buhari's government.

  • Published:
Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has come under criticism for not impressing some of his countrymen. play

Nigeria's president, Muhammadu Buhari, has come under criticism for not impressing some of his countrymen.

(Sahara Reporters)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

President Muhammadu Buhari's name can invoke a demonic attitude in Nigerians according to a Twitter user, Zahrah Musa.

A tweet shared on Sunday, March 18, 2018, saw a father Tunde Eneji, express delight concerning the birthday of his son, Buhari, who had just clocked one.

play President's name invokes demonic attitude in Nigerians (Kemi Filani)

 

Political analyst, Olorogun Ernest, in response made a fuss about the naming of the child after Nigeria's president who has been getting some bashing for perceived ineffectiveness in government.

A 2015 presidential campaign had seen a large support for the leader who was a considered a better option to former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Ernest's comment soon opened up a flood of criticism.

 

ALSO READ: Information minister mocked for blazer on 'Agbada' outfit

The mild chaos is perhaps not surprising based on the public perception regarding the Buhari-led government whose performance has been unsatisfactory to the masses who voted him into power.

On the president's corridor, there might just be something to celebrate. A safe recovery of 105 schoolgirls back to Dapchi, Yobe State, as well as his son's improved health have received attention.

Some Nigerian children are in love with president's cute son

A billboard displaying excitement concerning the safe recovery of Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the good intention of some Nigerian children.

Two giant signages placed on a road side expressed kind-hearted feelings over Yusuf's improved health.

At the bottom contained Nigeria's coat of arms suggesting an endorsement by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

A billboard dedicated to Yusuf Buhari. play

A billboard dedicated to Yusuf Buhari.

(Kemi Filani)

 

It had been a slow path to gaining full strength for the young man whose accident became a major concern for the First Family.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriendbullet
2 Gbese! Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gatebullet
3 David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothingbullet

Related Articles

Pulse Opinion Can Nigeria end a year without an intense fuel scarcity problem?
Defending the Nation A proud Nigerian soldier at war is wishing you a merry Christmas
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Let's leave Wizkid vs Davido alone and focus on Soft Buhari
Buhari Some Nigerian children are in love with president's cute son
Boko Haram 'Nigeria has won the war; but we need to win the battle' - Group
Xenophobia South African policemen jailed over death of Nigerian
'Ogbologbo' Man who allegedly smuggled $23,000 in birthday cake arraigned in Lagos court
Lai Mohammed Information minister mocked for blazer on 'Agbada' outfit

Metro

Pet Planet International introduces mobile app for pet lovers
Pet Planet International Company introduces mobile app for pet lovers
A High Court in Calabar has sentenced a former NNPC employee to death by hanging for the murder of his daughter's boyfriend.
Love Is Dead Devilish father to be hanged for shooting daughter's boyfriend dead
Bobrisky has got the attention of fans but one thinks he is fat in a new hair.
Fashionista Bobrisky is proud of new hair but IG follower thinks he is fat
How Maltina spread smiles and showed Lagosians love
International Happiness Day How Maltina spread smiles and showed Lagosians love