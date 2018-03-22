Buhari's name invokes demonic attitude in Nigerians

news

President Muhammadu Buhari's name can invoke a demonic attitude in Nigerians according to a Twitter user, Zahrah Musa.

A tweet shared on Sunday, March 18, 2018, saw a father Tunde Eneji, express delight concerning the birthday of his son, Buhari, who had just clocked one.

Political analyst, Olorogun Ernest, in response made a fuss about the naming of the child after Nigeria's president who has been getting some bashing for perceived ineffectiveness in government.

A 2015 presidential campaign had seen a large support for the leader who was a considered a better option to former president, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan.

Ernest's comment soon opened up a flood of criticism.

The mild chaos is perhaps not surprising based on the public perception regarding the Buhari-led government whose performance has been unsatisfactory to the masses who voted him into power.

On the president's corridor, there might just be something to celebrate. A safe recovery of 105 schoolgirls back to Dapchi , Yobe State, as well as his son's improved health have received attention.

Some Nigerian children are in love with president's cute son

A billboard displaying excitement concerning the safe recovery of Yusuf, the son of President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed the good intention of some Nigerian children.

Two giant signages placed on a road side expressed kind-hearted feelings over Yusuf's improved health.

At the bottom contained Nigeria's coat of arms suggesting an endorsement by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

It had been a slow path to gaining full strength for the young man whose accident became a major concern for the First Family.