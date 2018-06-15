"Britain's biggest player" can have sex anytime he wants

news

Daniel Wagster, a man dubbed as "Britain's biggest player" is a smooth operator when it comes to having sex with women but has a problem paying for his meals.

The Sun UK confirmed that Wagster a personal trainer slept with 2,500 women over a period of 11 years. He reportedly did this at a frequency "of four or five women a week."

His active sex life shares equal energy with several crimes.

According to reports, the fitness expert has been convicted of 16 offences including assault, burglary and harassment.

Wagster was reportedly jailed for eight weeks by the Warrington Magistrates’ Court for attempting to avoid payment of the sum of £450 after eating at the Piccolino restuarant located in Cheshire alongside three of his friends.

The gathering had a birthday night out in July 2016, but the evening ended with a complaint about slow service and the quality of the steak he had with the company.