Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

"Britain's biggest player" can have sex anytime he wants

Smooth Operator "Britain's biggest player" can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals

A Warrington Magistrates’ Court once sentenced personal trainer Daniel Wagster to jail for refusing to pay for a meal he had in company of friends.

  • Published:
"Britain's biggest player" Daniel Wagster can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals play

Britain's biggest player Daniel Wagster once tried to avoid paying £450 considered charges for a birthday dinner with three friends.

(Daily Mail UK)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Daniel Wagster, a man dubbed as "Britain's biggest player" is a smooth operator when it comes to having sex with women but has a problem paying for his meals.

The Sun UK confirmed that Wagster a personal trainer slept with 2,500 women over a period of 11 years. He reportedly did this at a frequency "of four or five women a week."

"Britain's biggest player" Daniel Wagster can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals play "Britain's biggest player" Daniel Wagster can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals. (Koko TV Nigeria)

 

His active sex life shares equal energy with several crimes.

According to reports, the fitness expert has been convicted of 16 offences including assault, burglary and harassment.

ALSO READ: Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex

Wagster was reportedly jailed for eight weeks by the Warrington Magistrates’ Court for attempting to avoid payment of the sum of £450 after eating at the Piccolino restuarant located in Cheshire alongside three of his friends.

"Britain's biggest player" Daniel Wagster can have sex anytime he wants but can't pay for his meals play

Wagster was reportedly sent to jail for trying to escape bill payment.

(Trip Advisor)

 

The gathering had a birthday night out in July 2016, but the evening ended with a complaint about slow service and the quality of the steak he had with the company.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldierbullet
2 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet
3 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed...bullet

Related Articles

Destructive Mission Sex worker puts baby at risk just to punish all men
It's Too Late 8 years after rejection, lady agrees to date man but he has moved on
King Kong 5 men raped by gay baboon admitted in hospital
Stingy Woman denies husband sex but freely gives it to others
In Nigeria Man gets five strokes of cane for divorcing wife
A Word To The Wise... “A lady I met on Facebook gave me HIV” – Man expresses regret
Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution business for side pay
Bobrisky Fans make assumptions as cross-dresser kisses Tonto Dikeh
What A Child! Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason
Set-Up Journalist falls for trap which caught him in bed with married woman

Metro

Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Destroyed By Greed Nemesis catches up on web designer who killed divorcee he met on Facebook
Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded
The Police Again Nursing mum mercilessly beaten by policeman she scolded
Professor reportedly found dead inside his office in Bayelsa
In Bayelsa Professor reportedly found dead inside his office
Man bites baby girl he was trying to rape when mum caught him
Stranger Things Man bites baby girl he was trying to rape just to deceive mum