Two final year students of the Mass Communication department of Benue State University, have been pictured writing their final exams, today, April 7, 2018, in their wedding gowns, no less.

According to the reports, the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for today and unfortunately, clashed with their wedding dates.

However, they refused to let this spoil their special day as they can be seen beaming in the hall.

The fact that they showed up in their wedding gowns also proves that they have refused to let their exams interrupt their wedding plans.

Talk about a wedding to remember!

Bride ditches own wedding to help family involved in car crash [PHOTOS]

