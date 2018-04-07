Home > Gist > Metro >

Brides show up for final exams in their wedding gowns

Touch Choices 2 Nigerian brides sit for final exams in wedding gowns

These brides refused to let there exams spoil their special day as they can be seen beaming in the hall.

play The brides sitting for their exams
Two final year students of the Mass Communication department of Benue State University, have been pictured writing their final exams, today, April 7, 2018, in their wedding gowns, no less.

According to the reports, the exam, Com 402: Media Law and Ethics, was scheduled for today and unfortunately, clashed with their wedding dates.

However, they refused to let this spoil their special day as they can be seen beaming in the hall.

The fact that they showed up in their wedding gowns also proves that they have refused to let their exams interrupt their wedding plans.

Talk about a wedding to remember!

Brides calls of marriage, flees reception with ex-lover

A newly-wedded bride announces that she is done with her marriage of a few hours, throwing family and guests into confusion.

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception play

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception

(dailypost)

 

The wedding which took place on Saturday, October 29, in Delta state, ended half-way through the reception, Daily Post reports.

According to Daily Post, the shocking incident occurred in Udu Local Government Area of the scene and left passersby gawking.

The bride who looked seriously traumatised was pictured running away from the venue of the reception with her husband hot on her heels.

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception play

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception

(dailypost)

 

The bewildered husband was also pictured kneeling and pleading with his wife all to no avail.

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception play

Newly wedded bride calls off marriage, flees reception

(dailypost)

 

The young woman finally makes a break from it, speeding away in one of the cars used for the wedding.

