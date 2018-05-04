Home > Gist > Metro >

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

Pulse Wedding Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

The eye-catching dress a bride wore to her wedding that has tongues wagging!

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress play

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A bride has caused quite a stir over the generally perceived inappropriate dress she wore on her big day.

The white wedding gown as seen in the photo shows the excited bride show some skin in some provocative areas.

Though the identity of the couple and details of the wedding is unknown, it has already garnered lots of backlash from netizens after the photos emerged online. Many are labeling the apparel sexually provocative and inappropriate with few loving the creativity of the wedding gown.

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress play

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress

 

READ ALSO:5 mistakes to avoid when choosing your wedding dressbullet

Some have referred to it as scandalous and almost a disrespect to the institution of marriage.

Others are of the opinion that the dress is a little over the top to wear on your wedding day, as many, including male guests and even the officiating priest/pastor, could become distracted.

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress play

Bride causes stir with her ‘indecent’ wedding dress
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Inch Close To Prison London-used phones can land you in jail while...bullet
2 Fiasco Wedding aborted after groom’s ex-wife and team stormed the...bullet
3 In Lagos Wife kills husband, cuts his genitals with a knifebullet

Related Articles

Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over text
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
Wedding Tips 7 wedding style inspirations for Muslim Brides
Relationship Tips How to impress a girl over text
Relationship Tips 5 romantic ways to say “I'm sorry” to your love one
Wedding Tips 7 wedding style inspirations for Muslim Brides

Metro

Conjoined twins who reportedly share the same liver.
God's Gift NYSC member gives birth to conjoined twins who share 1 liver
A lady woke up with a damaged eye after a bad dream.
Spiritual Attack Woman attacked with needle in dream wakes up blind
Graphic Content
Thank God! Lady excretes big padlock enemies used to pin down destiny [Graphic Photo]
A picture captures a farmer who reported stole a bag of maize. The stolen item got glued on his head, prompting the intervention of the police.
Strong Juju Farmer can't remove stolen bag of maize from his head