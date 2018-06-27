Pulse.ng logo
Brand assures super eagles despite descent

The most anticipated quadrennial tournament kicked off on June 14 in Russia.

The 21st edition, is being contested by the Senior national football teams of qualifying countries including the Super Eagles. This year, the premium malt brand, Amstel Malta has backed Nigeria’s team - the Super Eagles of Nigeria, as their official malt drink.

The team which was unlucky in its first and third games, have now crashed out of the competition after being defeated 2 - 1 by La Albiceleste of Argentina.

Nigeria’s third game of the mundial against Argentina started well with the Super Eagles trying hard to penetrate the defence of their opponents. The Argentines however, stood their ground and were able to keep the Super Eagles at bay. The first goal of the match came from Lionel Messi who was able to get the ball past goalkeeper Francis Uzoho to the back of the net.

This is the fifth time Nigeria would be defeated by archrivals Argentina at the quadrennial event. This leaves Nigeria with no additional point to enable a progression to the next stage.

Reacting to the outcome of the game, portfolio manager, non alcoholic drinks, Nigerian Breweries, Ngozi Nkwoji said “The Super Eagles of Nigeria gave their best and despite the result of this competition, we will continue to urge them to greater heights”.

Nigerian Breweries through its premium malt drink - Amstel Malta, entered a partnership agreement with the Nigerian Football Federation as the official malt drink of all the national football teams including the Super Eagles.

