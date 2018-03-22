Bobrisky is proud of new hair but IG follower thinks he is fat

news

Bobrisky is a pot of hot in a recent Instagram picture but a follower considers him fat.

The image, shared on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, saw the Nigerian Barbie express "New hair Alert," while wearing a gleaming hair.

He struck a pose that may prove competitive in comparison to an actual lady.

A fan assessed that an increase in weight brightly compliments his appearance but fashion is not the only interest nurtured by Bobrisky - a disliking for Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-c, seems a new attraction.

The controversial personality directed a harsh video at the contestant who was criticized for being petty.

His English Language speaking skills offered good entertainment to his observers who gave funny remarks about the clip.

They were soon invited to a new attraction.

Bobrisky touches man's private part in restroom

A video of Bobrisky touching the private part of a man has emerged.

The pair were heard in a conversation which saw the Nigerian Barbie express an interest in grabbing the company by the penis.

A dolled-up Bobrisky was asked about his visit to a male toilet but came a cheeky response worthy of laughter. The question is perhaps a reflection of how he is perceived in public - a "Shemale".

This was observed in an Instagram post by Naija Exclusive on Tuesday, March 13, 2018.

"Whats going on here, What is this shemale doing in a male toilet?," the social media post which also included the short footage reads.

"Bobrisky is here. Bobrisky what are you doing in a male toilet?," asks a man.

"I want to see your d**k," answers a Nigerian Barbie who went into more action in furtherance of his interest.

The video had to failed to capture him in full length as he presumably made to touch the happy company on his penis.

ALSO READ: '#BBNaija housemates are evil', - Reno Omokri

Bobrisky recently gained the attention of fans following his criticism of Cee-c, one of the contestants of the Big Brother Naija reality television show.

But the comments that trailed his bust-up was centered on his spoken English as opposed to the message he intended to pass.