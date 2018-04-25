Home > Gist > Metro >

Bobrisky enters beef with Tunde Ednut over #BBNaija's Nina

Nina has been offered an iPhone X or any sophisticated mobile phone of her choice.

An Instagram screenshot shows a conversation between Tonto Dikeh and Tunde Ednut, who had just subbed former Big Brother Naija housemate. He has however invited wrath from Bobrisky. play

An Instagram screenshot shows a conversation between Tonto Dikeh and Tunde Ednut, who had just subbed former Big Brother Naija housemate.

He has however invited wrath from Bobrisky.

Bobrisky has joined Tonto Dikeh in defense of former Big Brother Naija "Double Wahala" contestant, Nina.

This was inspired by a jibe directed at the latter by singer, Tunde Ednut, who subbed her over the use of an Android phone.

 

The mother in Dikeh emptied her nest to render support for a mocked contestant who was offered an iPhone X or any phone of  her choice.

This was aided by an intervention from Bobrisky who told Ednut to transfer the attention from actress Dikeh, to him.

"@nina_ivy_ as u are getting ur phone from @tontolet, u are also getting ur hair and money asap from me. Sis is giving u an iPhone of ur choice.

"From Bobrisky u are getting a long hair of ur choice and some cash. Tunde we are never ur mate we roll cash out. Reply me and free tonto . Bastard are u scared of me ? son of a beast.

"The last time I check u were singing wat happen to it ? Now u move to a blogger. If u don't reply me tunde u are a bastard. @nina_ivy_ Keep winning we are strongly behind u," Bobrisky wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.

His strong support for #BBNaija contestant Nina once put him at odds with fellow housemate, Cee-c.

BBNaija fans mock Bobrisky's English speaking skills while insulting Cee-c

Followers of the Big Brother Naija reality show have made a mockery of the English speaking skills of Bobrisky whose voice was heard directing insulting remarks at controversial house contestant Cee-c.

In a video posted via Instagram by the Lazy Writa Blog, the Nigerian Barbie expressed with passion his disapproval of Cee-c who had displayed a trait of pettiness since joining the show.

Bobrisky appeared to be attacking her personality in the clip but his interesting English Language pronunciations seemed to have gathered the attention of BBNaija devotees who directed some subliminal messages at him.

BBNaija followers mocked Bobrisky for his unfamiliar dictions.

 

In the 2018 Big Brother Naija house, things are looking bright for Tobi, once an object of mockery among followers of the show, having displayed an effeminate part of himself.

He was criticized for begging a brat-like Cee-c who seemed to have conjured a power to control him.

The tide has however changed for the better for the one-time sucker for love - he is now the head of the house and enjoys the company of a new partner, Alex.

His combination with the latter has allowed Tobi to experience an air of relief, what seemed obscure when he was paired with Cee-c.

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson

