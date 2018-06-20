Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Board suspended, key management staff of Ibadan DisCo

NERC Board suspended, key management staff of Ibadan DisCo

She said the loan was granted to Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Group (IEDMG) Ltd. by the utility.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Board suspended, key management staff of Ibadan DisCo play

Board suspended, key management staff of Ibadan DisCo

(Daily Trust)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) says it has suspended the board of directors and other key management staff of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

Mrs Vivian Mbonu, NERC’s Head of Media Unit, on Wednesday said in statement that the directors and management staff were suspended for non recovery of inappropriate shareholders loan of N6 billion.

Mbonu said the suspension was via Order No. NERC/181/2018 of June.

She said the loan was granted to Integrated Energy Distribution and Marketing Group (IEDMG) Ltd. by the utility.

According to her, IEDMG is the core investor in IEBDC, following the privatisation of electricity distribution companies by the Federal Government.

“The loan was granted by IBEDC from funds released to all DisCos by the CBN under the Nigeria Electricity Market Stabilisation Funds (NEMSF).

“It is for the purpose of improving the networks and reducing aggregate technical, commercial and collection losses.’’

She said the commission had earlier fined IBEDC N50 million on Sept. 18, 2017 for non-compliance with Order No. NERC/173/2017.

According to her, the 2017 order directed the IBEDC to fully recover the outstanding N5.7 billon being the balance of the loan granted by the utility to IEDMG

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 Infidelity We have slept with your wife - Bishop and deacon mock pastorbullet

Related Articles

On Live Television Crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast at Russia World Cup
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Not For Free Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client who refused to pay after service
In Abuja Man docked for alleged threat to pour acid‎ on girlfriend
Nigerian Bar Association Trouble brews as electoral committee disqualifies non-SAN aspirant for election
Crook! Taxify driver absconds with rider's money and dictates when he will pay back
Ojuelegba Bridge Update: 2 die in truck accident
Long Throat Nigerian man in soup for defrauding Vietnamese woman of $356,000
Ghost Activity All hell breaks loose as man walks into own funeral

Metro

Unilorin VC hails Buhari
Not Too Young to Run Unilorin VC hails Buhari
At the 2018 World Cup hosted by Russia, a crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast and disappears
On Live Television Crazy football fan squeezes female reporter's breast at Russia World Cup
It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Unfriendly Game It is 1-1 as gang members strike each other in crazy street violence in Oshodi
Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client who refused to pay after service
Not For Free Sex worker takes fight to Lekki home of client who refused to pay after service