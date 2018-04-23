Home > Gist > Metro >

Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents

Busted Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents

A lunatic who lived in a tent with his partner was suspected of killing human beings for rituals.

  • Published:
A nasty pummeling in the hands of a mob caused blood to flow down the shoulder of a suspected lunatic. play

A nasty pummeling in the hands of a mob caused blood to flow down the shoulder of a suspected lunatic.

(Kemi Filani)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Sapele, Delta State, residents have apprehended a blood-sucking mad man believed to be a ritualist.

A person thought to be his partner reportedly made a run for it as a mob approached a tent where the lunatic occupied as residence.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 21, 2018, according to a report by the National Helm News, which mentioned that the suspect once had in his possession a human corpse.

play Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents (Kemi Filani)

 

An image of the Sapele mad man revealed him naked with blood flowing down his shoulder.

This is believed to be as a result of a nasty beating from the mob which tied up from his knee down to his feet.

Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun

In Ogun State, Nigeria, the police are on the trail of a mad man who reportedly chopped two kindergarten pupils to death.

This happened on Monday, March 12, 2018, a day that saw the suspect, Lekan Adebisi, visit the St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, where the deceased go to study.

play Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun (The Atlantic)

 

Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, the victims both 4 years old, were having lunch break before the assault, report says.

ALSO READ: Mad man who killed kindergarten pupils nabbed by police

The assailant, Adebisi, who has been  widely certified as having a mental challenge, soon fled the scene following the attack.

“We got a report this afternoon (Monday) that a man, Lekan Adebisi, whom residents said was mentally-deranged, entered the premises of St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area and hacked two pupils, Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, to death.

“The incident happened while the pupils were on the school field during lunch break.

“As I speak to you, the Area Commander, Ogbere and the Ogbere and Abigi DPOs, are at the scene of the incident.

“We learnt that the assailant fled after wrecking the havoc, but our operatives are already on his trail.”

“When he is eventually arrested, we will take him to psychiatric hospital to ascertain his mental health," says Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state's Police Public Relations Officer in a chat with Punch News.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Alarming More Lagos wives beat husbands - Commissioner for Justicebullet
2 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
3 My Own Share Ogun state residents fight each other to fetch...bullet

Related Articles

Insanity Man hacks wife to death over food in Niger
Osun State, Nigeria Man remanded in prison for slapping 2 policemen amid #EndSARS viral campaign
Borno, Nigeria Man believed to be mentally deranged butchers pupils to death
Science Student Tramadol user goes mad in Lagos
Poor Children Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun
Touching Story Meet poor crippled old man who cures diseases by smoking weed
In The Bag Mad man who killed kindergarten pupils nabbed by police

Metro

12 Fulani herdsmen killed, 14 missing in Oyo
Living With The Enemy Fulani Herdsman kills brother over missing cow
Soji Ogunrinola a.k.a Bulldozer
Pervert Man in soup for defiling 13-yr-old girl
Asma Yacoob
Dangerous Love Muslim man bathes Christian girl in acid for refusing his advances
Domestic Violence
Stephanie Busari Nigerian CNN broadcaster is very clear about what she feels concerning abusive marriages