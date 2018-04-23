Blood-sucking mad man ambushed by Sapele residents

news

In Sapele, Delta State, residents have apprehended a blood-sucking mad man believed to be a ritualist.

A person thought to be his partner reportedly made a run for it as a mob approached a tent where the lunatic occupied as residence.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 21, 2018, according to a report by the National Helm News, which mentioned that the suspect once had in his possession a human corpse .

An image of the Sapele mad man revealed him naked with blood flowing down his shoulder.

This is believed to be as a result of a nasty beating from the mob which tied up from his knee down to his feet.

Mad man chops kindergarten pupils to death in Ogun

In Ogun State, Nigeria, the police are on the trail of a mad man who reportedly chopped two kindergarten pupils to death.

This happened on Monday, March 12, 2018, a day that saw the suspect, Lekan Adebisi, visit the St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, where the deceased go to study.

Mubarak Kalesowo and Sunday Obituyi, the victims both 4 years old, were having lunch break before the assault, report says.

The assailant, Adebisi, who has been widely certified as having a mental challenge, soon fled the scene following the attack.

“We got a report this afternoon (Monday) that a man, Lekan Adebisi, whom residents said was mentally-deranged, entered the premises of St. John’s Primary School, Agodo, in the Ogun Waterside Local Government Area and hacked two pupils, Mubarak Kalesowo, and Sunday Obituyi, to death.

“The incident happened while the pupils were on the school field during lunch break.

“As I speak to you, the Area Commander, Ogbere and the Ogbere and Abigi DPOs, are at the scene of the incident.

“We learnt that the assailant fled after wrecking the havoc, but our operatives are already on his trail.”

“When he is eventually arrested, we will take him to psychiatric hospital to ascertain his mental health," says Abimbola Oyeyemi, the state's Police Public Relations Officer in a chat with Punch News.