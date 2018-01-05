Home > Gist > Metro >

Blood Lines :  Brothers in soup over serial rape using Uber taxi

Blood Lines Brothers in soup over serial rape using Uber taxi

The men were reportedly arrested after the police received a report from one Ijeoma who laid a complaint at the Ojodu Abiodun Division.

  • Published:
Paul and Nkoenye Jibunor play

Paul and Nkoenye Jibunor

(instablog9ja)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Ogun State Police Command have reportedly arrested two Brothers, Paul Jibunor, 23 and Nkoenye Jibunor, 28, for serial rape and robbery.

The men were reportedly arrested on December 31, 2017 after reportedly receiving a report  from one Ijeoma who laid a complaint at the Ojodu Abiodun Division.

ALSO READ: 'I have raped more than 30 women in 3 years' - Notorious armed robber

According to the reports, she complained that she was picked up in an Uber Taxi by three men on 29 December from Fela's Shrine, Oregun, Lagos state to Iwo street Ojodu Abiodun.

Only to find herself being dragged by the men and raped, before being robber of her belongings.

Ijeoma also stated that she had seen the three men at Adebayo area of Ojodu and was able to recognize them.

Following her report, the DPO Ojodu Abiodun, Sp Bamidele Job ordered detectives to the area where two of the suspects were arrested. The third suspect managed to get away.

Instablog9ja reports that upon interrogation, the suspects confessed to their crime.

Further investigation also revealed that the trio have been involved in series of rape cases around the area, adding their mode of operation has been to use Uber Taxi to pick up victims anf take them to isolated areas where they are raped and robbed.

ALSO READ: 'Raping married women, under-aged girls fortifies me' - Suspect"

The police revealed that some of the victims properties such as a necklace, phone and wrist watch were recovered from the suspects.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Badoo Kingpin Alleged cult sponsor is ready to surrender to police on 1...bullet
2 Badoo Herbalist who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by...bullet
3 Vampires 16 kidnappers who drink the blood of human beings captured...bullet

Related Articles

End Of The Road 4 Poly Students Land In Police Net Over Robbery
Home And Away: Nigerian Man In US Arrested For Rape
Killers On The Loose Ritualists Kill Father, Plucks Son’s Eyes
Injustice For Stealing N9,000, Court Sentence Man To Death
Thief In Uniform Dismissed Policeman Impersonates Four CPs, Collects Salaries In 15 Units
Foreign Criminal Ghanaian Citizen Confesses He Came To Nigeria To Steal
Strange Robber Reveals He Sleeps With Dogs For Spiritual Powers
Blood Money Kidnap kingpin said he made millions from crime
Dangerous Disguise Armed robbers masquerade as Evangelists to attack residents
Busted! Fulani herdsmen nabbed for robbing along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Metro

Kogi govt says director committed suicide over N225m fraud
Alphonsus Ameh Kogi government says late director was sacked over N225m fraud
Deaf man survives train hit in Kano
In Kano Deaf man survives train hit
In a blue shirt is a man who reportedly attempted to rape his niece in Malaysia.
Abomination! Pervert uncle rapes 3-yr-old niece
The elephant was hit by a 240 volts of electricity.
Poor Animal Nursing elephant gets electrocuted and dies while searching for food