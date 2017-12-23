Home > Gist > Metro >

Berger Paints :  Win a home makeover in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition

Berger Paints Win a home makeover in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition

Berger Paints Nigeria is giving a FREE home makeover at zero cost in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition this Christmas.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Embarrassed by stained walls in your home?

Too ashamed to invite people over for Christmas because your interior is a cry for help?

What better way is there, than to enter the new year in a home with a fresh, beautiful new look.

Win a Home Makeover! Here's the deal, Berger Paints Nigeria is giving a FREE home makeover at zero cost in the #BergerHomeMakeover competition this Christmas.

Enter Now and you could be the lucky winner of a total 3-bedroom interior makeover, no purchases, no hassle with painters as service fees will be covered.

Here’s How: Follow @bergerpaintsng on Instagram and Twitter, and post a picture of the space in your home that needs a professional splurge of colour with the #bergerhomemakeover  and tell us why you deserve to win a home makeover and you stand a chance of winning!

Competition ends 31st of December, Entry with most likes wins!

Still in the spirit of Christmas, Berger Paints is also offering amazing deals and discounts to beautify your home! Get up to 25% discount on all Berger Paints products when you shop online on Jumia, Konga, or Chrono-Stores

You also stand a chance winning FREE shopping vouchers, gift items and FREE Paint consultations when you participate in our social media competitions.

Visit http://www.bergerpaintsnig.com/21-days-of-xmas to learn more on how you can participate and enjoy these amazing offerings.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram @bergerpaintsng for more updates.

We wish you a Colorful Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 Pervert Nigerian doctor's wife arrested for having sex with studentbullet
2 Stubborn Flies 2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug...bullet
3 Black Sheep Nigerian man jailed in the UK for raping, impregnating...bullet

Related Articles

Natures Gentle Touch Brand rolls out free hair service at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere Lagos
Montaigne Place The fun continues while you shop with us this season
Chivas Venture Global Chivas’ $1m social startup competition sees Nigerian entrepreneur through to global final
TECNO XmasHugs More winners win special Xmas hampers - hug now to be among next week’s winners
"Made of Black" Guinness and Thierry Henry host guests at ‘The Black pass”
#SchweppesNovida D’Banj Rocks Schweppes Novida Party at Ember Creek
#Infinix1212 Party Over 1000 Infinix fans storm event in Lagos
Schweppes Recognize any familiar faces at the Novida unveiling?

Metro

Winners emerge in the Tecno super zoom and dual camera challenge
Tecno Phone brand rewards winners of Super Zoom and Dual camera Challenge
Toti Prima Lotto Jingle all the way to the bank in the Double Xmas Bonanza
Masquarade killed by hit-and-run driver in Akwa Ibom
Wonders Shall Never End Masquarade killed by hit-and-run driver in Akwa Ibom
15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison
In Katsina 15yr old housewife murders husband, his step-brother with poison