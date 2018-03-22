Patrons are attracted to the designs of the glasses and as and when some of them finish drinking the bear, they take the glasses along as souvenirs, and it has been taking a toll on the finances of the bar.
Apparently, patrons are attracted to the designs of the glasses and when some of them finish drinking the beer, they take the glasses along as souvenirs, and it has been taking a toll on the finances of the bar.
To stop the trend and save the business from making losses as a result of buying new glasses to replace the stolen ones, owner, Philip Maes thought it wise to fix alarms at the bottom of each glass in addition to a scanner at the entrance, all of which cost $5,000.
READ MORE: 'Dwarf' man impregnates tall woman, wedding photos go viral
The scanner at the entrance is meant to trigger the alarm attached to the glasses when anyone attempts to carry them away.
“In hotels people steal towels, in restaurants salt shakers and in a beer bar they steal glasses. For some reason, some customers think that when they pay for something to drink, they get the glass as a gift.”