Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers death grief

Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers death grief

Beauty queen Ndiana Inyang is over the passing of her fiancé who called her phone shortly before death.

  • Published:
Beauty queen, Ndiana Inyang, who missed a call from her fiancé expressed sadness about missed opportunity which she blamed on a lack of time.

Beauty queen, Ndiana Inyang, who missed a call from her fiancé expressed sadness about missed opportunity which she blamed on a lack of time.

(Facebook)
Ndiana Inyang, a beauty queen and ambassador of the 2017 Most Beautiful Girl in Akwa Ibom has entered a state of mourning over her fiancé's death.

This was shortly after missing a phone call from the latter, her Facebook post shared on Monday, March 19, 2018, expressed.

Postby

 

The bereaved, a Junior Accountant at the National Space Research and Development Agency, was able to find comfort in the words of well wishers who visited her profile.

She seemed to have found more grief due to the missed opportunity of talking to the deceased, a factor she blamed on her busy lifestyle.

Beauty queen who missed fiancé's phone call suffers grief

Miss Catherine Nwankaego experienced a similar pain after losing fiancé Nkwuda Aloysius.

Tears flow as fiancé collapses beside lover's coffin during burial

Flood of sad emotions have welcomed the death of an Ebonyi State University (EBSU) undergraduate, Nkwuda Aloysius whose fiancé, Miss Catherine Nwankaego, was pictured kneeling beside a coffin containing his corpse.

According to Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), the deceased died in a motor accident on Sunday, January 28, 2018. He was buried six days after in Ndiofoke Amagu Ikwo, his hometown, report says.

The fiancée of the deceased kneels beside lover's coffin in homage.

The fiancée of the deceased kneels beside lover's coffin in homage.

(Facebook)

A Facebook user, Ibeabuchi Jonathan posted photos of the burial along with a tribute to Aloysius, who prior to his death studied Public Administration in EBSU.

He was in his third year before his sad passing.

"Miss Catherine nwankaego paying her last respect to his lovely and caring boyfriend late master NKWUDA ALOYSIUS{A.K.A,ALYBOI/DON SWAGGER,} a 300level public administration student of ebonyi state university dead you're wicked.

"Alyboi is hard for me to say rest in perfect peace of the Lord Amen. EBSU will miss you! Public administration will miss you!  Ikwo noyo will miss you! Nais will miss you! You're fiance miss Catherine will miss you!  We can't question God for God knows the best Goodnight," writes Jonathan.

A burial procession organized for the deceased.

A burial procession organized for the deceased.

(Facebook)

Dad mistakenly crushes 2-yr-old son to death with car

Also displayed on Jonathan's Facebook page were pictures from a burial procession organized for the deceased.

