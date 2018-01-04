news

Alhaji Alaka Abayomi, who is reportedly the sponsor of the notorious gang of cultists, Badoo is ready to surrender for investigation but doesn't want it conducted by Lagos police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi.

This is coming following the seizure of his properties by the Lagos State Government on Wednesday, December 3, 2017. There were reports that a bounty was offered in the hope capture him.

Speaking to Punch News in a phone interview, the suspect insisted that the police has no evidence to support his labeling as a "Badoo kingpin".

In his opinion the sealing of his properties has no connection with the case.

Abayomi who communicated using the Yoruba language advised that an investigation team be set up on a fact finding mission in a bid to ascertain his involvement with the Badoo gang.

“What evidence did the police have before calling me Badoo (kingpin)? Did any suspect mention my name? What does sealing my property have to do with this case?

"I applied and paid for the Certificate of Occupancy for the filling station five years ago, but I have not got it. I have evidence of payments.

“Since the police declared me wanted, no policeman came to my house or office to invite me. The police have my number, but they did not call me on the telephone for invitation.

"I don’t believe I am wanted because no invitation was sent to me. Since the police said they were looking for Badoo members, they have not arrested any prime suspect.

“I want the government to intervene. I am ready to appear before the police or any investigative body, but not before the Lagos State Police Command and Edgal (Imohimi).

"A team should be set up to investigate the matter, particularly from Abuja. He (Edgal) declared me a Badoo kingpin, but what evidence does he have? About five security men guarding the filling station have been arrested,” the alleged Badoo sponsor stated.

Police making progress in the fight to subdue Badoo

On Wednesday, December 3, 2017, the police arrested a man named Fatai Adebayo also known as Alese, who was described as a herbalist responsible for preparing 'juju' for the Badoo killers.

He was apprehended at his shrine in Imosan village, located around Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State .

The arrest was confirmed in a press statement forwarded to Punch by the Lagos police. It detailed the activities of SP Chike Oti, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the aftermath of the arrest.

Some representatives of the gang who were taken into custody over the weekend told law enforcement officers about the involvement of the herbalist.

According to the police, the Badoo agents don't go for a killing without first consulting the herbalist who administers an oath for the cultists.

Reports also stated that the head of the gang was captured while trying to escape on water.