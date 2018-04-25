Home > Gist > Metro >

Baby boy life ends for Bayelsa drug lord nabbed with bags of weed

A notorious armed robber and drug dealer was arrested following a confession a suspect affiliated to his gang.

Henry Samuel is reportedly the leader of a Bayelsa robbery gang. play

Henry Samuel, a drug pusher in Bayelsa State, has seen an end to his life of luxury following his arrest by the police.

He was nabbed following a confession by an armed robber on Monday, April 23, 2018.

Samuel, who is reportedly the leader of a Yenagoa gang of thieves was caught with various arms as well as bags of weed suspected to be Indian Hemp.

“On April 23, 2018 at about 0400 hours, following interrogation and confession of an armed robbery suspect, operatives of Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad, Yenagoa, stormed the residence of one Henry Samuel ‘m’ 33 years, a kingpin of a notorious armed robbery gang, at Ovom, Yenagoa.

“Upon thorough search of his house, the operatives recovered the following items; one Browning Pistol, breech number PK401158 with three rounds of live ammunition, one locally made revolver pistol with four rounds of live ammunition, one locally made single barrelled pistol, with four live AAA and cartridges.

“Other items recovered were one Toshiba laptop, two infinix phones, one Techno phone, four daggers, one basin full of bags of weed suspected to be Indian hemp,” says a police rep, Mr.  Asinim Butswat.

Henry Samuel was caught with rounds of ammo and bags of weed. play

He revealed the findings of the police in a statement offered to Punch News on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor

The combined efforts of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army has ensured the death of a deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper, Akaninyene Jumbo, who was killed days after his native doctor was captured.

Jumbo, who was notorious for criminal activities such as kidnappings, robbery, cultism and politically-motivated killings, was shot dead in Rivers State, during a gun battle with security operatives on Monday, January 15, 2018, according to reports.

Army urges Boko Haram members to surrender play

The Nigerian Army partnered with the police to neutralize Akaninyene Jumbo.

His death is expected to offer some relief to residents of the Etim Ekpo and Ukanafun local government areas, who have longed endured his reign of terror.

The Nation News reported that his corpse was exhibited at a military checkpoint at Iwukem junction and then to Ukanafun Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom, where his hometown of Ikot Ibekwe, is located.

The assault team which facilitated his death was put together by Ibrahim Idris, Nigeria's Inspector General of Police.

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris. play

Jumbo's neutralization is one in a list of success stories recorded by the NPF who are on the ascendancy in the battle against criminal groups for example the Badoo cult known for terrorizing the residents of Ikorodu in Lagos.

