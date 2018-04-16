news

An autopsy conducted on late singer, Alizee , has revealed that she died from trauma caused to the head.

This was confirmed at a press briefing attended by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The singer who was allegedly murdered by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, reportedly suffered physical abuse in the hands of partner.

Earlier reports disclosed that Alizee's head was repeatedly hit against the floor.

Information gathered from the autopsy revealed that Schau who has appeared in court tried hard to cover his tracks.

“The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.

“Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen.

“Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents.

“In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.

“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too,” the police commissioner told journalists in a Punch News report.

Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest

Following a court hearing on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, a police prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, has recommended more time in prison for singer Alizee's husband , Peter Nielsen Schau from Denmark.

The Dane who reportedly battered late wife Alizee to death allegedly poisoned daughter, Petra, leaving her under mother's arms in their family kitchen.

This allegation motivated a strong appeal by Asuquo who expressed that holding Schau in prison is in Nigeria's interest.

“Upon the wife’s death, the defendant administered poison on the little daughter who also died. He then dragged the dead body of his wife to the kitchen and took the lifeless little girl and put her under the mother’s body.

"He then put on gas stove burners in the kitchen so that it would be believed that the wife and daughter were suffocated by the cooking gas.

"The offences, which the defendant has committed, are capital offences and thus the defendant needs to be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and proper arraignment and trial before the High Court.

“It is in the national interest that the suspect remains in prison pending legal advice and his arraignment and trial at the High Court," police prosecutor CSP Effiong Asuquo told the court according to Punch News.