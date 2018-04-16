Home > Gist > Metro >

Autopsy shows Alizee died from trauma resulting from injury trauma

Alizee Autopsy shows singer died from trauma resulting from head injury

An autopsy report revealed that Peter Nielsen Schau tried to hide traces of the murder.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder. play

Peter Nielsen Schau pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder.

(Breaking Times)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

An autopsy conducted on late singer, Alizee, has revealed that she died from trauma caused to the head.

This was confirmed at a press briefing attended by Lagos State Police Commissioner, Imohimi Edgal, on Monday, April 16, 2018.

The singer who was allegedly murdered by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, reportedly suffered physical abuse in the hands of partner.

Earlier reports disclosed that Alizee's head was repeatedly hit against the floor.

Lagos Police inaugurate ‘Operation Know Your Neighbour’ to check cultism play Post-mortem examination shows singer Alizee died of head injury trauma (Linda Ikeji TV )

 

Information gathered from the autopsy revealed that Schau who has appeared in court tried hard to cover his tracks.

“The autospy report revealed that Mrs. Zainab Nielsen suffered trauma as a result of the impact on her head.

“Secondly, the forensic experts revealed that there were bloodstains from the couple’s bedroom to the kitchen.

“Even though they were cleverly wiped from the floor, they were still able to detect the stains with the application of special chemical reagents.

“In addition, bloodstains were also discovered on the wash hand basins and on the hand towel the suspect used in wiping his hands after the commission of the offence.

“Although it was cleverly cleaned up as well, the experts were able to discover that too,” the police commissioner told journalists in a Punch News report.

Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest

Following a court hearing on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, a police prosecutor, CSP Effiong Asuquo, has recommended more time in prison for singer Alizee's husband, Peter Nielsen Schau from Denmark.

The Dane who reportedly battered late wife Alizee to death allegedly poisoned daughter, Petra, leaving her under mother's arms in their family kitchen.

Peter Nielsen Schau appeared before the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, April 11, 2018. play

Peter Nielsen Schau appeared before the Yaba Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, April 11, 2018.

(Press)

 

This allegation motivated a strong appeal by Asuquo who expressed that holding Schau in prison is in Nigeria's interest.

“Upon the wife’s death, the defendant administered poison on the little daughter who also died. He then dragged the dead body of his wife to the kitchen and took the lifeless little girl and put her under the mother’s body.

"He then put on gas stove burners in the kitchen so that it would be believed that the wife and daughter were suffocated by the cooking gas.

"The offences, which the defendant has committed, are capital offences and thus the defendant needs to be remanded in prison pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions and proper arraignment and trial before the High Court.

“It is in the national interest that the suspect remains in prison pending legal advice and his arraignment and trial at the High Court," police prosecutor CSP Effiong Asuquo told the court according to Punch News.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Columnist at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Nemesis Alleged Yahoo boy reportedly runs mad in Lekki [Video]bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

Alizee Lagos police releases statement concerning singer's murder investigation
Alizee Late singer's alleged killer husband pleads not guilty in court
Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband
Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder
Alizee "It just happened overnight" - late singer's sister reportedly speaks
Alizee Examination of late singer's corpse suggests husband was extremely violent
Alizee Late singer's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial
Alizee Late singer's Danish husband to be held in prison in Nigeria's interest

Metro

A Russian, Maxim Lobaty, is reportedly one of the suspects connected with the Swiss Golden ponzi scheme, alleged to scammed 7,000 Nigerians.
Swiss Golden EFCC nabs ponzi scheme owners accused of scamming 7,000 Nigerians
Yahoo boys have become a challenging part of Nigerian society. Their fraudulent activities, profligate lifestyle and the schemes pulled by international syndicates have made them the focus of anti-crime agencies in Nigeria and around the world.
Yahoo Gone Wrong Apprentice kidnaps boss over share of online scam
Wickedness Like Witchcraft Nanny arrested for burning ward's buttocks with stove fire
A stethoscope
End Of The Road Fake medical doctor exposed following arrest