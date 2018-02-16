Home > Gist > Metro >

Auto mechanic, 24, docked for allegedly stabbing man

In Lagos Auto mechanic, 24, docked for allegedly stabbing man with broken bottle

A 24-year-old auto mechanic, Mathew Adejumo, on Thursday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, charged with stabbing a man with a broken bottle.

The accused, whose address was not provided, is facing a three-count charge of stabbing, assault and breach of peace.

According to the Prosecutor, Sgt. Mike Unah, the accused committed the offences on Feb. 9 at 9.00 p.m. at Agege Railway Line, Oko-Oba, a Lagos suburb.

He told the court that the accused conducted himself in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by assaulting and stabbing a man, Ahmed Adeoye, with a broken bottle on the head, neck, shoulder and hands.

The accused assaulted the complainant by punching him following an accusation that he stole his shoes.

“The accused again attacked the complainant where he was seated with a broken bottle on the head, neck, shoulder and hands.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty, while the Magistrate, Mr A. A. Fashola, granted him a bail of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

The offences contravened Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised). The section prescribes three years  imprisonment for offenders.

Fashola adjourned the case until March 21.

