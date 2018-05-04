Home > Gist > Metro >

Auto crash claims 6 lives in Zamfara

Spokesman for Zamfara Police Command, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

23 students and teachers die in auto crash in Bauchi (illustrative purpose) play

23 students and teachers die in auto crash in Bauchi (illustrative purpose)

Six persons lost their lives on Friday in Zamfara when two 18-seater commercial busses collided along Tsafe-Gusau road.

Spokesman for Zamfara Police Command, DSP Mohammed Shehu, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the accident was caused by overspeeding.

“Fortunately, our men who are on constant patrol on the road, were at hand and they immediately came to the victims’ rescue.

“Five persons died on the spot while the sixth died when our patrol team brought them to the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau,” said the police spokesman.

Shehu said that the survivors were treated at the Accident and Emergency Ward while the dead bodies were deposited in the hospital mortuary.

He charged motorists to avoid overspeeding and reckless driving as well as ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before plying the road. 

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

