Artist, docked for allegedly defrauding woman of N90, 000 shop rent

Musbau, who resides at Iju-Ishaga, Agege, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

A 37-year-old artist, Rasheed Musbau, who allegedly defrauded a woman of N90, 000 on the pretext of securing a shop for her, on Wednesday appeared before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court.

Musbau, who resides at Iju-Ishaga, Agege, Lagos, is facing a two-count charge of stealing and obtaining under false pretences.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Victor Eruada, said the accused committed the offences on March 20 at Arekemash Close, Iju-Ishaga, Agege,
Lagos.

Eruada alleged that the accused collected N90, 000 from the complainant, Mrs Ronke Tinubu, and failed to get the shop for her.

The accused converted the money to personal use. All efforts made by the complainant to get her money or the shop failed.”

The offences contravened Sections 28 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates three-year imprisonment for stealing, while Section 314 stipulates
a 15-year jail term for obtaining by false pretences.

In her ruling, Chief Magistrate Dan Oni, granted the accused bail in the sum of N50, 000 with one surety in like sum.

She said the surety should show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government as part of the bail condition.

Oni adjourned the case until April 30 for mention.

