“Any man who sleeps with me becomes wretched for life” – Slay Queen

A succulent young lady has caused fear and panic among men, especially womanisers after she disclosed that she possesses a certain spiritual power that seizes the destiny and success of any man who sleeps with her, rendering the man wretched for the rest of his life.

The slay queen who identified herself on Facebook as “Queen lisa lisa” made the striking revelation on a group page.

“Queen lisa lisa” who said she is a “Temple queen” wrote on the page: “Once I sleep with a guy, his destiny and success becomes mine, and he’ll be wretched for the rest of his life.”

It is not clear if “Queen lisa lisa” had wanted to be given applause for her revelation, but if that was her motive then she must be disappointed by now.

Some Facebook users did not spare her at all as they rained insults and curses on her.

 

