ANSU cultist killed in battle to become next "Point One"

A suspected cultist, Odera Chuks, who studied Political Science at the Anambra State University (ANSU), has been killed by members.

The deceased was reportedly slaughtered during a house war intended to establish supremacy to become "Point One" according to many reports.

Chuks, who was 20 years old at the time of passing, died on Monday, April 9, 2018, in a village close to ANSU.

He was in his third year in the university before getting nicked by death.

Suspected cultists have reportedly killed an undergraduate of the Ambrose Ali University, Edo State, in an attack that occurred in Obalende, Lagos.

He was murdered on Monday, March 26, 2018, at the Obalende roundabout report says.

A report has been filed at a police station in Onikan in respect to the killing of the deceased who was slaughtered late in the evening.

Suspects, Tunde Tigana and Ajayi, have been named on suspicion of his murder.