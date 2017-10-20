Another man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

When everyone thought that incidents of people committing suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon have been brought to a close, an unidentified man took the plunge at about 12 pm on Friday, October 20, 2017.

According to a Twitter user with the timeline, @AustynZOGS who posted the incident, the man plunged into the Lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge before anyone could stop him.

The Twitter user also stated that officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority [LASWA], Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA] and the Marine Police were notified immediately and a search for the victim was commence immediately.

However, it has not been confirmed if the man was rescued or whether his body has been recovered at the time of this report.

Cases of suicide where people jumped into the Lagos Lagoon came to an amazing level early this year as not less than seven Nigerians including women who jumped into the Lagoon.

The most prominent was a young medical doctor, Dr. Allwell Orji who jumped into the Lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, March 19, 2017. His body was not recovered until almost a week later.

A 58-year-old Lagos textile dealer, Mrs. Taiwo Momoh, was however lucky as she was rescued when she jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on March 23, in an attempt to end her life.

After she was rescued and charged to an Ebute-Metta Magistrates' Court, she narrated that she was pushed to kill herself over her inability to pay off her debts and her creditors were on her neck.

It was gathered that Mrs. Momoh had accumulated debts of over N18 million after a bureau de change operator allegedly fled with the money belonging to her Swiss creditor.

Coupled with that, her shop was also reportedly burgled around the time, which led to frustration and depression and the decision to kill herself.