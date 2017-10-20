Home > Gist > Metro >

Another man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

Depression Another man jumps into Lagos Lagoon

When people thought the pattern of committing suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon has waned, another man has taken the plunge yet again.

  • Published:
The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide play

The Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge has now witnessed its first suicide

(Pulse)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

When everyone thought that incidents of people committing suicide by jumping into the Lagos Lagoon have been brought to a close, an unidentified man took the plunge at about 12 pm on Friday, October 20, 2017.

According to a Twitter user with the timeline, @AustynZOGS who posted the incident, the man plunged into the Lagoon from the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge before anyone could stop him.

ALSO READ: "Depression: How medical doctor committed suicide by jumping into Lagos Lagoon"

The Twitter user also stated that officials of the Lagos State Waterways Authority [LASWA], Lagos State Emergency Management Agency [LASEMA] and the Marine Police were notified immediately and a search for the victim was commence immediately.

However, it has not been confirmed if the man was rescued or whether his body has been recovered at the time of this report.

play Rescue operations already ongoing to find the man (Twitter)

 

Cases of suicide where people jumped into the Lagos Lagoon came to an amazing level early this year as not less than seven Nigerians including women who jumped into the Lagoon.

The most prominent was a young medical doctor, Dr. Allwell Orji who jumped into the Lagoon on the Third Mainland Bridge on Sunday, March 19, 2017. His body was not recovered until almost a week later.

A 58-year-old Lagos textile dealer, Mrs. Taiwo Momoh, was however lucky as she was rescued when she jumped into the Lagoon from the Third Mainland Bridge on March 23, in an attempt to end her life.

ALSO READ: "Not Again: Woman rescued by police during attempt to jump into Lagos Lagoon"

After she was rescued and charged to an Ebute-Metta Magistrates' Court, she narrated that she was pushed to kill herself over her inability to pay off her debts and her creditors were on her neck.

It was gathered that Mrs. Momoh had accumulated debts of over N18 million after a bureau de change operator allegedly fled with the money belonging to her Swiss creditor.

Coupled with that, her shop was also reportedly burgled around the time, which led to frustration and depression and the decision to kill herself.

play

 

More

Freedom At Last Lagos court discharges woman who attempted suicide
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 No Go Area This man was caught sleeping with a policeman's wife [Video]bullet
2 Atiku Ex-VP's son remanded in cell, released, loses children to wifebullet
3 Shameless Bunch Lady drugs 17-yr-old sister, gets boyfriend to rape herbullet

Related Articles

Hard Life Another man drops suicide note on Facebook
What Is Life? Woman rescued after jumping into lagoon in Lagos
Strength Of A Woman 'My son is still alive' - Mother of doctor who jumped into lagoon
Not Again Another man rescued while trying to jump into Lagos Lagoon
Depression Man who committed suicide in Festac gave reasons on Twitter
Breaking News Body of doctor who jumped into lagoon recovered (Graphic Photo)
Suicide How body of Lagos doctor was recovered by police (Video)
Not Again Another suicidal man rescued after he jumped into well
Final Confirmation Police report reveals Rear Admiral Ikoli committed suicide

Metro

This man was very lucky to escape death in Brazil
Exporting Violence Nigerian allegedly kills friend's wife over debt in Brazil [Video]
Paul Akperedi is in big trouble for turning his daughter into his sex slave
Daddy From Hell This man has been raping his 15-yr-old daughter for 3 years
Housemaids have been known to take over a marriage
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Rose to report her boss to the police
Morning Teaser 'My best friend's wife is carrying my baby'