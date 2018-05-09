Home > Gist > Metro >

Retired soldier reportedly beaten to death over stolen rods in Rivers

Jungle Justice Retired soldier reportedly beaten to death over stolen rods

According to Chinem, the rods were stolen by unknown persons from the construction of the Ahoada to Ihugbogo road in Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

  • Published:
Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria play

Jungle Justice is common in Nigeria

(Vanguard)
According to a Facebook User, a young retired soldier has been beaten to death over allegations of stealing construction rods.

The User identified as Ekeakita Hector Chinem revealed in his post that deceased identified as Victor Ochoma was beaten to death by an angry mob over the stolen rods, a case in which the facts are yet to be ascertained.

ALSO READ: Why strip people naked in public?

See his post below:

 

Chinem however, failed to reveal how or why Ochoma was blamed for the theft or the circumstances within which he was beaten to death.

May his soul rest in peace.

Suspected car thief beaten, burnt to death

A middle-aged man has been brutalised and burnt to death for allegations of attempting to steal a car.

The suspected car thief was pictured naked and bloody from the beatings he received before he was thrown over a ruined car and burnt to death, Instablog9a reports.

ALSO READThief arrested locked inside victim’s car

The victim beaten and burnt to death play

The victim beaten and burnt to death

(instablog9ja)

 

The incident which is no longer shocking, reportedly occurred in Obudu, Cross River State.

The identity of the victim is yet to be confirmed, making him another victim of the menace which is quickly becoming the norm in Nigeria.

In a similar occurrence, another suspected car thief was reportedly beaten to a bloody pulp in Abia state, while tied up like an animal.

May the soul of the deceased rest in Peace.

