Home > Gist > Metro >

Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat

Bad Juju Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat

The intervention of the police saved a man from being beaten to death by an angry mob who accused him of turning a human being to a goat.

  • Published:
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In Rukpoku, Port Harcourt, an angry mob reportedly beat to a pulp, an unnamed man who allegedly turned a human being to a goat.

The 36-years-old victim who was saved from death due to a timely intervention of the police, claimed that the animal belongs to him.

He had just stepped out on a trip when he noticed the animal had jointly embarked on the journey with him.

A mob reportedly beat a man to an unconscious state for turning a human being to a goat. play Angry mob batters man who reportedly turned human being to goat (Naija Point)

 

It was in this moment that the mob apprehended him accusing him of using fetish means to transform a person to a goat, says the Daily Post News.

“I was strolling out of my compound only to realize that my goat was following.

"Usually it follows me whenever I am going out because I used to buy biscuit for it, but this time I didn’t want it to follow me so I decided to run and try to dodge it. The goat’s name is Remember.

“I was surprised that people thought I changed a human being into a goat. How is that possible?,” the suspect reportedly stated.

According to reports, the police has expressed a determination to solve the mystery.

A Yoruba native doctor. play

A Yoruba native doctor.

(Buzz Nigeria)

 

Nigeria, known for a high rate of fetish activities, has seen deaths to many innocent persons who have been victims of wealth seekers and their agents.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 Scandal! Pastor's wife reportedly shares naked video in church's...bullet
2 Revealed Girl found dead in septic tank was reportedly killed by fatherbullet
3 Jungle Justice Angry mob burns 'mad woman' found with human parts to...bullet

Related Articles

Badoo Cult hypnotize victims before smashing their heads with grinding stone - Lagos Police Commissioner
Badoo Native doctor who prepares 'juju' for killer cult group captured by police [Photos]
In Ghana River god bans menstruating girls from crossing River Ofin on Tuesdays
Sugar Mummy Twitter user shares half-naked picture of sugar mummy
Fake Juju Bulletproof charm kills man
'Juju' Charm inserted in woman's private part brings her strange illness
Reign Ended Deadly Akwa Ibom kidnapper killed days after police captured his native doctor
Early Departure Baby found dead at a refuse dumpsite opposite Unizik

Metro

Gavel
In Lagos Man arraigned for allegedly stealing phone
Police reportedly found some charms following a visit to the residence of 'Pastor Sharp Sharp'.
'Pastor Sharp Sharp' 'Juju' pastor who reportedly cures cancer by sucking women's breasts arrested
Precious reportedly made a recording of the violent landlord while he was appealing for sex. This caused him to throw her off a three-storied building.
Psycho! Sex seeking landlord flings female tenant off 3-storied building but she lived
The deceased, Mrs. Victoria Isaac died following a complication during surgery.
No Case Surgeon accused of damaging dead woman's intestine passes away