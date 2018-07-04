Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement

Scandal! Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement

Bishop Johannes Angela was arrested after the victim reportedly disclosed her ordeal to a nearby children’s office which also filed a complaint with the police on behalf of the minor.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A 66-year-old former Bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) is in the grips of police in the Siaya county of the west African country for allegedly having sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Bishop Johannes Angela was arrested after the victim reportedly disclosed her ordeal to a nearby children’s office which also filed a complaint with the police on behalf of the minor.

The Bishop who retired in 2017 is said to have subjected the victim to a two day multiple sex on Wednesday, June 27 and Thursday, June 28 in his residence at Bondo where the victim had also lived for two years.

A police source is quoted as saying: "The police went to his home in Bondo where he was arrested. The minor reported the matter to a local children's home who worked with the security team to get the suspect."

Anglican bishop arrested for alleged defilement play

 

READ MORE: ‘Hit and run’ pastor given 24 hour ultimatum to pay for sex or face embarrassment

Bondo police’s OCPD, Paul Kiarie said: "The matter is being actively investigated ahead of the prosecution on Monday. The child who was reportedly residing at the clergy's home has also been put under proper care and protection so that the probe cannot be interfered with."

Bishop Johannes Angela was booked under Occurrence Book number 8/28/6/2018 after his arrest on Thursday.

Reports say the suspect recently made headlines after he allegedly faked his kidnapping.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Tragic Missing woman found inside Python's stomachbullet
2 Thankful! God saves man from black cobra attack while using toilet...bullet
3 What a world 11 members of a family hanged few days to weddingbullet

Related Articles

Scandal 'Hit and run' pastor given 24 hour ultimatum to pay for sex or face embarrassment
Confession “I know I have no space in heaven“- Pastor kills prostitute for money ritual
Sex Therapy Size of your lips determines the size of your sexual organ
'Salvation' Pastor arrested for selling heaven tickets
Finally! Man born without penis prepares to have sex for the first time
So Sad Woman poisons 88 people because relatives mocked her cooking
Video Police intercept cocaine and marijuana hidden in replica world cup trophies
Evolution This new sex doll rejects sex if disrespected or it’s not in the mood
Henceforth We don’t want your offerings and tithes from corrupt sources – Archbishop warns

Metro

 
In Lagos Court sends okada man to kirikiri prisons over alleged rape of minor
 
In Lagos Court remands farmer over alleged defilement of 12-yr-old girl
Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission
Coded Level Side chic gets a beating for visiting lover without permission
Lady has hope to become a fashion icon but cancer is a problem
Pulse Cares Please help this young beautiful woman beat cancer