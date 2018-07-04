news

An American woman came close to stabbing a male Nigerian housemate who tried to protect his girlfriend from her.

A confrontation between the parties was captured in a video shared on IG today. The fight reportedly began due to an act of bullying by the U.S woman.

It was gathered that she taunted the housemate's girlfriend who earlier attempted to use the restroom located in the Chicago apartment.

This prompted a response from the unnamed Nigerian who was supportive to his lover not minding the possibility of being stabbed with a knife.

A sex worker caused a scene at the home of her client located in Chevvy View Estate, Lekki, Lagos.

In a video shared on IG today, a young lady was heard ranting loudly on a street.

The clip opened with her talking angrily over a debt owed to her by the person she serviced.

A luxury car waited for her as she took the anger to the front of a big house where the customer may be resided.

In Warri, Edo State, a similar incident occurred.