An American, Marco Ramirez, who was accused on defrauding three Nigerians in Green Card scam has been abandoned by his lawyer .

According to the Premium Times News, the accused who was arraigned at the Ikeja High Court on Tuesday, June 5, 2018, told the presiding judge that he has not been able to reach his counsel.

V. O Agboje, a prosecuting counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) asked the court for a new date as a result.

“The defence counsel were present in court at the last adjourned date.

“I urge the court to take a new trial date,” Agboje told the court in a report by the Premium Times.

The EFCC earlier slammed Marco Ramirez with a 16-count charge bordering on obtaining money under false presences on Thursday, June 22, 2018, the report stated.

It was also gathered that the American received $545,000 from Ambassador Godson Echejue, to invest in his business.

He also collected $10,000 from Abubakar Umar through a non-existent investment programme in the U.S. in a bid to help victim obtain an American passport.

In addition, a sum of $10,000 was also collected from Olukayode Sodimu as service charge by the American Immigration Services.

This is reportedly for the purpose of securing an American Green Card.