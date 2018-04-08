news

Following the death of Alizee, originally known as Ali Zainab Nielsen, an audio recording of a lady who identifies herself as Madaki Gift and claims to be a sister of the deceased, has surfaced online.

In the audio clip shared by Instablog9ja, Gift narrates how her brother-in-law killed the Nigerian singer.

According to her, the couple got into a fight late in the night which quickly escalated into the gruesome death of Alizee and their 4-year-old daughter, Petra.

Gift, in the audio, claims to have seen the late singer's Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, hitting the deceased's head on the floor.

The source of the audio recording cannot be verified but if found true, just might be all that is needed to lock the alleged murderer away for good.

Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

As earlier reported, Peter Nielsen, the Danish husband of Nigerian singer, Alizee, originally known as Ali Zainab Nielsen, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police in connection with her murder .

Law enforcement officers are now looking to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the musician who was murdered alongside 4-year-old daughter, Petra.

Both were allegedly killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence.

Police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed that the force has reached out to the Danish embassy in Nigeria, informing it of an ongoing investigation involving her citizen.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody.

"It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution.

“The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case," says Oti according to a Punch News report.

Before her murder, Alizee was scheduled for a list of imminent activities including Harrysong’s"Kingmaker Concert" expected to hold at the Warri Stadium on Sunday, April 29, 2018.