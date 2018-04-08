Home > Gist > Metro >

Alizee's sister speaks on Nigerian singer's tragic death

Alizee "It just happened overnight" - late singer's sister reportedly speaks

In the audio clip shared by Instablog9ja, Gift narrates how her brother-in-law killed the Nigerian singer.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Alizee play

Alizee

(tooXclusive)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Following the death of Alizee, originally known as Ali Zainab Nielsen, an audio recording of a lady who identifies herself as Madaki Gift and claims to be a sister of the deceased, has surfaced online.

In the audio clip shared by Instablog9ja, Gift narrates how her brother-in-law killed the Nigerian singer.

Alizee play

Alizee

(Instagram/OfficialAlizee)

 

According to her, the couple got into a fight late in the night which quickly escalated into the gruesome death of Alizee and their 4-year-old daughter, Petra.

ALSO READ: Nigerian singer allegedly shot dead by Italian husband in Lagos

Gift, in the audio, claims to have seen the late singer's Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, hitting the deceased's head on the floor.

Listen below:

 

The source of the audio recording cannot be verified but if found true, just might be all that is needed to lock the alleged murderer away for good.

Alizee's corpse has been deposited at a morgue alongside daughter. play

Alizee's corpse has been deposited at a morgue alongside daughter.

(LIB)

 

Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

Alizee who was reportedly killed by Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder. play

Alizee who was reportedly killed by Italian husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.

(LIB)

 

As earlier reported, Peter Nielsen, the Danish husband of Nigerian singer, Alizee, originally known as Ali Zainab Nielsen, has been arrested by the Lagos State Police in connection with her murder.

Law enforcement officers are now looking to unravel the mystery surrounding the death of the musician who was murdered alongside 4-year-old daughter, Petra.

play

 

Both were allegedly killed on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence.

Police spokesperson, SP Chike Oti, confirmed that the force has reached out to the Danish embassy in Nigeria, informing it of an ongoing investigation involving her citizen.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi, has ordered the arrest of the suspect and he is in police custody.

"It is pre-emptive now to ascertain the cause of the incident. The CP has dispatched crime scene investigators to the place to pick evidences for analysis which can be used for prosecution.

“The command has also written the Embassy of the suspect that the police are investigating the case," says Oti according to a Punch News report.

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment. play

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment.

(Vanguard News)

 

ALSO READ: Late singer's management releases press statement

Before her murder, Alizee was scheduled for a list of imminent activities including Harrysong’s"Kingmaker Concert" expected to hold at the Warri Stadium on Sunday, April 29, 2018.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

Top 3

1 Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husbandbullet
2 Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murderbullet
3 Amazing 23-year-old conman sleeps with over 13 female MPs, court...bullet

Related Articles

Alizee 5 things to know about singer reportedly murdered by Danish husband
Alizee Late singer's management releases press statement
Alizee Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder
Alizee Nigerian singer allegedly shot dead by Danish husband in Lagos
Industry Night Harrysong, Orezi, Erigga thrill crowd at Fela's Afrika shrine
Industry Night Harrysong, Orezi, others bring on the music to the New Afrika Shrine
Alizee 'Masa' [Video]
Alizee 'Green Light' ft Del B [Video]

Metro

10-yr-old survivor, Wuese Yaku
Stranger Things 10-yr-old miraculously survives after being hacked, dumped in well by Fulani herdsmen
Court remands man, 25, for allegedly raping minor
Pedophile "I prefer to have sex with little girls" - says arrested father-of-five
Tough Choices 2 Nigerian brides sit for final exams in wedding gowns
Raping a minor could land you in jail for life
Crucify Him! Danfo driver arrested after defiling 7-yr-old girl