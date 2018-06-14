Alizee's husband Peter Nielsen Schau goes to trial in October

news

Peter Nielsen Schau , a husband who allegedly murdered late singer, Alizee is expected in trial on October 8, 2018.

The date was set following an arraignment on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at the Lagos High Court sitting, Igbosere.

A court had slammed the defendant Schau with a two-count charge of murder following the deaths of his wife and daughter, Petra at their Banana Island residence in Ikoyi on Thursday, May 5, 2018.

Christian Love, a lawyer with the prosecution team confirmed new development in a chat with Pulse on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

He seemed pleased with the pace of things in the build-up to trial while looking forward to the trial date.

Forensic evidence revealed that the victims died from a head trauma and poisoning respectively but the defense counsel appealed asked to be allowed to conduct its own DNA test.

Representing the accused is Mr Olasupo Shasore, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

“We are interested in taking the blood sample of the defendant , I thought it will be better to inform this court that his blood sample would be taken for DNA, analysis," Shasore mentioned in a report published by the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB).

The counsel, a former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State, confirmed that the willingness of the prosecution team to provide an autopsy report earlier released.

He expressed a need to get a second opinion concerning the forensic evidence. This is to expected to be facilitated by medical experts.

There have been obvious sentiment from the late singer's camp. The desire to get justice for the deceased ensured a rally attended by Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin on May 8, 2018.

At the Chief Magistrate's Court, Yaba, where Peter Nielsen Schau was arraigned, Odumakin called for a speedy process to ensure the accused goes to trial without delay.

Singer's dad complains of VIP treatment for daughter's killer

The family members of the late singer, Alizee , have alleged special treatment for Peter Nielsen Schau, reported to have killed his wife and daughter, Petra.

According to many reports, the pair were killed at their Banana Island residence on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Schau, who was accused of murder following forensic evidence, appeared at the Chief Magistrate Court, Yaba, on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, for his second arraignment looking well groomed.

At the press conference held after the court hearing, Alizee's father, Chris Madaki spoke about the supposed preferential treatment of his daughter's alleged killer.

"Another thing I witnessed in the chamber today. Like Mr. Peter (Peter Nielsen Schau) was so neat like he is not someone that came out from the prison.

"They treat him like a VIP. A Nigerian man that came with him, also a murder case - they handcuffed that guy but Peter is not handcuffed. Nothing!

"They just brought him like that. And he came with a bottle of water, everything inside his bag.

"What are we showing to the world? Are we showing to the world that we (Nigeria judicial system) are not capable to handle a murder case in this way?

"Why? We need justice for our daughter. Justice must be done - that is what I want," said Mr. Madaki at the press conference held in front of a courthouse at the Chief Magistrate's Court, Yaba.

Dr. Joe Okei Odumakin who was also at the conference called for a speedy trial which has seen an adjournment to Thursday, June 28, 2018, at the Yaba court.

Odumakin who believed in proper care for the accused, Schau, insisted her organization will not tolerate special attention for the Danish man.