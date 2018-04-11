Alizee's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial

Home > Gist > Metro >

Alizee Late singer's husband gets emotional boost from lawyer before trial

A lawyer to alleged wife killer, Peter Nielsen Schau, observed that her client is innocent in the eyes of the law.

Peter Nielsen Schau, who allegedly killed wife, Alizee, is yet to be charged to court.

Peter Nielsen Schau, who allegedly killed wife, Alizee, is yet to be charged to court.

Senior Partner, F. Boma Ayomide Alabi, a lawyer representing embattled Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, who reportedly killed singer, Alizee, has given a moral boost to her client.

The alleged murder occurred on Thursday, April 5, 2018, at their Banana Island residence but public opinion already found him guilty.

Alabi, who works at a legal firm, Primera Africa Legal (PAL), thinks her client who has been cooperative with investigators, can only be proven guilty until trial is concluded.

She condemned the “largely inaccurate and speculative public and media narrative” developed against her client in a report compiled by Naij News.

“He has not been charged with any crime yet. The cause of death is still unknown.

"It is in the interest of justice that an opportunity is availed Mr. Nielsen to defend himself and that the investigation is transparent, factual and unbiased.

“The Nigeria police must allow Mr Nielsen access to his lawyers. In the eyes of the law, he is presumed innocent till proven guilty after an adversarial trial process.

“We, therefore, plead that no one rushes to judgment and that we allow the law take its course,” Schau's lawyer mentioned in a statement.

Her comments follows a previous note released by the Lagos State Police Command which submitted following an autopsy that Alizee suffered extreme violence prior to death.

The observation was made from visible marks on her body.

5 things to know about Alizee

The Lagos State Police have been occupied in its bid to unravel the mystery concerning the death of singer, Alizee.

She was reportedly murdered alongside daughter Petra, by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen Schau, whose country has been notified concerning an investigation being conducted by the law enforcement officers in Nigeria.

Alizee, signing a dealing with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment.

Alizee, signing a dealing with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment.

The death of the singer who was not far from the fringe of promising musical acts in the country happened at a period when she was still experiencing rapid growth as an artiste - a factor that made her passing more disappointing.

Alizee who was reportedly killed by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.

Alizee who was reportedly killed by Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, had been lined up for an imminent music event before her murder.

Here are five things to know about the rising singer whose career was cut short by spouse.

1. Billed for Harrysong's "Kingmaker Concert" in April 2018: Before her passing, the singer had been scheduled for the "Kingmaker Concert", a musical event to be headlined by Alterplate Music Company artiste, Harrysong.

Other musicians billed to perform at the Warri-planned show include D'banj, Simi, Reminisce, Duncan Mighty and others.

Alizee was scheduled for a musical event to be headlined by Harrysong in Warri.

Alizee was scheduled for a musical event to be headlined by Harrysong in Warri.

2. Police apprehended husband in connection with murder: The Lagos State Police has arrested the singer's husband for her killing. But they are yet to find out the reason for the alleged murder.

3. Kogi State-born singer last released a song in January 2018: Alizee is a native of Kogi State, Nigeria. She was on the course of promoting January 2018-released single, 'Alhaji Musa', before the alleged murder.

The track premiered on multiple music distribution platforms across Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Singer's Danish husband arrested as police investigate murder

4. Signed to Petra Entertainment, an Asian record label: The late singer had the privilege of penning a contract with Asian record label, Petra Entertainment. The company reportedly offered her a multi-million Naira deal.

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment.

Alizee owned a Ford Explorer SUV thanks to record label, Petra Entertainment.

5. Banana Island crib where she was killed belongs to label: In addition to a Ford Explorer SUV, Alizee also received a Banana Island crib from her record label, Petra Entertainment.

This was where she was reportedly killed.

